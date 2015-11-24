(Adds Fedex, SunEdison, Reliance and IFS; Updates Ladbrokes,
Phillips 66, Pinnacle and HNA Group)
Nov 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Spanish investor Gonvarri has backed away from a plan to
invest around 350 million euros ($319.26 million) in energy firm
Abengoa a source with knowledge of the situation said,
an injection seen as key to its viability.
** Tennessee-based Fedex Corp and Dutch counterpart
TNT Express have won U.S. antitrust permission to
merge, according to a listing of approved deals the Federal
Trade Commission issued on Tuesday.
** U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said it would
sell projects in India with generating capacity of 425 megawatts
(MW) to its "yieldco" TerraForm Global Inc for $231
million.
** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's
fourth-biggest wireless carrier, is nearing a deal to sell its
mobile phone masts unit to one or a consortium of private equity
firms, three sources with direct knowledge said.
** Enterprise software maker IFS is chasing
acquisitions as part of its ambition to win a larger slice of
the market, a top executive said.
** Li Ka-shing's flagship infrastructure firm lost its bid
to buy out a cash-rich Hong Kong utility for $12.4 billion, in a
defeat for the billionaire investor as he seeks to broaden his
investments away from slowing growth in China.
** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co has agreed to
nearly double its stake in India's Reliance Life Insurance,
becoming the latest foreign firm to take advantage of a rule
change and raise its sights in a market seen offering rich
potential.
** Shareholders in British bookmaker Ladbrokes
strongly backed its 2.3 billion pound ($3.5 billion) tie-up with
Gala Coral but rebel investor Dermot Desmond vowed to fight on.
** European media giant Bertelsmann is looking for
a private equity partner to help it buy the rest of publisher
Penguin Random House should co-owner Pearson want a
swift exit from the business, three sources told Reuters.
** Slovenia sold state-owned aircraft maintenance company
Adria Airways Tehnika (AA Tehnika) to Poland's rival Linetech
Holding S.A., state-owned investment fund Slovenian Sovereign
Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.
** Allianz is looking mainly for bolt-on
acquisitions in the property-casualty business in markets where
it has a strong management team and track record, Allianz Chief
Executive Oliver Baete said on Tuesday.
** Phillips 66 has put Ireland's Whitegate refinery
up for sale more than a year after taking the country's only
refinery only plant off the market having failed to find a
buyer, the Irish Examiner website reported.
** Thai Union Group (TU), the world's largest canned
tuna producer, said it expected U.S. authorities to decide on
Dec. 18 whether to approve its proposed $1.5 billion acquisition
of rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.
** Hungary's central bank said it had bought a 68.8 percent
stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange, an intervention into
financial markets it said was designed to help companies obtain
capital and aid growth.
** Chipmaker Microsemi Corp said on Tuesday it
would buy rival PMC-Sierra Inc in a $2.5 billion deal,
a day after Skyworks Solutions Inc walked away from a
bidding war.
** Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would buy natural
packaged foods maker Boulder Brands Inc for about $710
million to expand its health and wellness categories.
** Unipetrol is interested in buying filling
stations from OMV and Royal Dutch Shell in
the Czech Republic, the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported.
** Rockhopper has made a 57.1 million pound ($86.5
million) takeover offer for rival Falkland Oil and Gas,
the companies said in a deal that could breathe fresh life into
Falklands' exploration which has been hit by weak oil prices.
** Spain's BBVA has bought a 29.5 pct stake in
aspiring online lender Atom for 45 million pounds ($68.2
million), marking its first foray into British digital banking
in a bid to boost its mobile presence.
** South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam said it
will buy nearly one-third of Morocco's Saham Finances for $375
million, as part of a strategy to look for new streams of income
to offset slowing growth at home.
** Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will revive
attempts to sell its Polish banking business in the coming days,
two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
** A Japanese state-backed fund has asked the main lenders
of Sharp Corp to forgive some of the screen maker's
debt in return for investment, people familiar with the matter
said.
** China's HNA Group partnered with JetBlue founder David
Neeleman, agreeing to buy a $450 million stake in Azul SA,
Brazil's third-largest airline, and providing a cash cushion
until a much-delayed initial public offering (IPO) proceeds.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)