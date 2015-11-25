(Adds Ball Corp, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Turkcell, SCMP Group and
Diageo)
Nov 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is ready to sell
11 plants in Europe in a bid to convince EU antitrust regulators
to approve its 4.43 billion pound ($6.69 billion) offer for
British peer Rexam, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is selling shares
in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest seller of
motorcycles and scooters, to raise as much as $116 million, IFR
reported, citing a person close to the deal.
** Syngenta AG, which fended off a $47 billion
takeover approach from Monsanto three months ago, is
itself looking at takeovers, joint ventures or asset sales, the
Swiss company's chairman told a newspaper on Wednesday.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, or TAQA, has
filed with U.S. energy regulators to sell its stake in the
Lakefield wind power plant in the U.S. state of Minnesota to a
Qatari company.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said
it would buy a 122 million euro ($129.48 million) 30 percent
stake in Raiffeisen Bank Aval, the Ukrainian subsidiary of
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International.
** Turkey's largest telecoms operator Turkcell
said it was making a non-binding indicative offer for Nordic
firm TeliaSonera's 58.55 percent stake in its Eurasian
unit Fintur.
** SCMP Group Ltd, publisher of Hong Kong's South
China Morning Post, said it has been approached by a third party
that is potentially interested in acquiring its media assets,
days after reports that Alibaba's Jack Ma was in talks to buy a
stake.
** South Africa's Competition Tribunal approved a merger
between London-based spirit maker Diageo and local firm
Brandhouse Beverages.
** Ipsen SA is ready to spend 600-800 million euros
on acquisitions and strategic tie-ups to strengthen its presence
in the United States, the world's biggest pharmaceutical market,
Chief Executive Marc de Garidel told Reuters.
** German agricultural trading group BayWa AG
said on Wednesday it had acquired UK grain trader Wessex Grain
Ltd. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** Spain's Abengoa said on Wednesday it had
started talks with creditors on insolvency proceedings after
investors Gonvarri backed away from a plan to inject around 350
million euros ($374 million) into the company.
** Polish financial regulator KNF's deputy head Wojciech
Kwasniak does not oppose further banking sector consolidation if
initiated by one of the country's 10 biggest lenders, the
Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Wednesday.
** United Arab Emirates businessman Essa alGhurair plans to
sell a 30 percent stake in his healthcare business in three
years' time to fund its expansion into Africa, he told Reuters.
** The owner of Indonesia's Medco Energi Internasional
, Arifin Paniorogo, is seeking government approval to
acquire a 76 percent stake in the Indonesian unit of Newmont
Mining Corp, Resources Minister Rizal Ramli was quoted
on Wednesday as saying.
** German property firm Deutsche Wohnen is set to
buy a residential property portfolio worth more than 1 billion
euros ($1.06 billion), three sources familiar with the
transaction said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)