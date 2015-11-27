Nov 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Investment bank Lazard Ltd is working with
Sanofi's management to prepare a sale or listing of
its Merial animal health unit, aiming to land the leading
advisory job for the deal, which could value the business at up
12 billion euros ($12.7 billion), sources familiar with the
matter said.
** UBM Plc is in the final stages of discussions to
divest PR Newswire Association LLC, with Cision and Vista Equity
Partners Management LLC competing to acquire the press release
distributor, people familiar with the matter said.
** Spain's Grupo Villar Mir, core shareholder of OHL
, agreed to sell the Madrid skyscraper Torre Espacio to
the Philippine company Emperador for 558 million euros
($591 million), a source at the group said.
** U.S. oil services provider Halliburton Co
refiled a request for EU antitrust approval of its $35 billion
bid for smaller rival Baker Hughes, four months after
regulators rejected an earlier application because of
insufficient data.
** NextEra Energy Inc's renewable energy unit agreed
to sell two natural gas-fired power generation plants to a unit
of Energy Future Holdings in a $1.59 billion deal.
** China's largest wireless carrier China Mobile
said it planned to acquire its sister company's fixed line
telecom business for 31.88 billion yuan ($4.99 billion) to help
boost its presence in that business in China.
** South African media and e-commerce group Naspers
is considering raising $2.5 billion to partly fund the
acquisition of an additional stake in Russian online classified
business, Avito, it said.
** Telecom Italia said it had formally launched a
process to sell about 45 percent of its tower company Inwit
but said so far no offers had been tabled.
** French private bank Oddo & Cie challenged
Chinese investor Fosun by launching a counter-bid to
buy BHF Kleinwort Benson that valued the Anglo-German
lender at 760 million euros ($805 million).
** U.S. buyout fund KKR and the directors of French
call centre operator Webhelp have agreed to buy the company from
its owner Charterhouse, Webhelp's directors said.
** Rosneft acquired a bitumen plant and a chain of
gas stations in Armenia for $40 million, the company said.
** Swiss lender BSI dropped exclusive talks with Veneto
Banca IPO-VENE.MI on a possible acquisition of the Italian
lender's private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare,
Veneto Banca said.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)