(Adds Barclays, Lockheed Martin, Sun Life Financial, Potash
Corp, Telecom Italia)
Dec 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** The board of Yahoo Inc is weighing a sale of its
core Internet business when it meets this week, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Japan's JX Holdings is in talks to take over
rival TonenGeneral Sekiyu, sources familiar with the
matter said - a combination that would control more than half of
all gasoline sales in the country.
** German sportswear company Adidas is preparing
to sell its ice hockey equipment business as part of a broader
drive to simplify its business, the New York Post reported.
** French telecoms group Orange reaffirmed that it
has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia and that
it has not begun any discussions with the Italian telecom
operator.
** Barclays is close to signing a deal to sell its
Italian bank branches to CheBanca, Mediobanca's
seven-year-old retail arm, two sources familiar with the matter
said, with the deal expected to be announced as soon as
Thursday.
** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings (CKI) is among the companies that have placed
indicative offers for London City Airport, which has been put up
for sale by U.S. owner Global Infrastructure Partners, sources
familiar with the matter said.
** The founding family of Gameloft has raised its
stake to 16.63 percent, with 25.11 percent of the voting rights,
as it aims to head off a "creeping takeover" of the video games
maker, according to a statement from France's AMF financial
regulator.
** U.S. gas shipping company Excelerate Energy received a
takeover offer in November but its chief executive said no sale
was imminent and the firm was considering all options including
a share listing in future.
** Buyout firms KKR & Co LP, Thoma Bravo LLC and
Vista Equity Partners Management LLC are competing for $4
billion worth of Dell Inc's assets, people familiar with the
matter said, as the computer maker steps up asset sales.
** A unit of hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP disclosed a
9.25 percent stake in TerraForm Power Inc, a yieldco of
U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc.
** Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc will increase
its stake in its Indian life insurance joint venture, Birla Sun
Life Insurance, to 49 percent by spending 16.64 billion rupees
($250 million), the companies said.
** Investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual will sell a
stake in Brazil's largest hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA,
to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 2.38
billion reais ($619 million), the bank said.
** Lockheed Martin Corp has seen strong interest in
its government services businesses, but will put off a decision
on selling or spinning off the units until early next year,
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said on Wednesday.
** A second influential shareholder adviser has told
investors in Telecom Italia to reject proposals by top
stakeholder Vivendi to allow it representation by
enlarging the board.
** European buyout firm Charterhouse has hired
London-based L.E.K. Consulting to provide strategic advice to
the Italian generic drugs company Doc Generici, which could lead
to a sale next year, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Emerging market investment group Deutsche
Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft's has sold its
remaining stake in Georgia's largest retail bank TBC Bank
, Renaissance Capital said.
** Commercial Bank of Qatar said it has not
attempted to sell its stake in Emirati lender United Arab Bank
, denying a Reuters report a day earlier that it sought
buyers for its 40 percent holding.
** Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera has
submitted a proposal to Latvian authorities on combining its
Baltic operators LMT and Lattelecom, it said.
** Latvian bank Expobank AS agreed to buy UK-based brokerage
FXCM Securities Ltd from FXCM Inc, a provider of forex
trading services, a spokesman for the bank said.
** The European Commission said it had approved Belgian
chemical group Solvay's planned $5.5 billion purchase
of Cytec Industries.
** A recent report that Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
is preparing a new takeover bid for German potash producer K+S
AG is an unfounded rumor, Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Tilk said.
** French telecoms group Numericable-SFR has
agreed to buy out other shareholders in French cloud computing
firm Numergy to build up its offering services for companies.
** Santos Ltd retail investors took up 57 percent
of their entitlements in a A$1.35 billion ($987 million) share
offer, the oil and gas producer said on Wednesday, better than
the one-third uptake some media reports had flagged as energy
prices remain weak.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected
to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a
majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside
recovery group, Sky News reported.
** Stated-backed fund Innovation Network Corporation of
Japan is considering buying a majority stake in Sharp Corp
for an estimated 200 billion yen ($1.63 billion) as
part of its restructuring, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
** Private equity funds Neuberger Berman and Apax Partners
are jointly conducting due diligence to possibly buy 35 percent
of Italian software company Engineering Ingegneria held
by the Cinaglia family, a source close to the matter said.
** Saga Plc's largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co
Ltd has sold a 13 percent stake in the UK travel and insurance
company via a discounted placing, joint bookrunner BofA Merrill
Lynch said on Wednesday.
** Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken
exporter, signed an agreement to acquire Thailand's Golden Foods
Siam for $360 million, the company said on Tuesday in a
securities filing.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)