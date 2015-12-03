(Adds Staples, Teva, Deutsche Bank, Saint-Gobain, and others; updates Fiat Chrysler)

Dec 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** A Brazilian court blocked the planned 1.9-billion-real ($509 million) sale of 49 percent of Gaspetro, the gas pipeline unit of Petrobras, to Japan's Mitsui Co, a move that could frustrate the state-run oil company's efforts to sell assets to cut debt.

** An activist investor on Thursday renewed its push for Yahoo Inc to abandon its plans to spin off its valuable stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and instead sell its core business "at the highest price possible."

** Barclays is paying 237 million euros to sell its branches in Italy to Mediobanca in a deal that will give the Italian investment bank a boost in a race for asset management fees on its home turf.

** Royal Dutch Shell won approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for the company's proposed $70 billion takeover of BG Group Plc, leaving China as the last regulatory hurdle to the deal.

The company is also seeking to secure a $7 billion credit facility in north America as back-up for BG Group acquisition, sources said on Thursday.

** The owners of Formula One will make a decision on whether to sell before the start of the next season in March, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told German daily Handelsblatt.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not plan a hostile bid for rival General Motors at the moment and will focus on executing its growth plan until the right partner is found, CEO Sergio Marchionne said.

** Office supplies retailer Staples Inc is willing to sell more assets to win antitrust approval for its $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in the process of divesting about $1 billion worth of assets to address antitrust concerns over its deal to buy Allergan Plc's generic drugs business, people familiar with the matter said.

** Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its U.S. private client services unit to financial services firm Raymond James as it continues to cut costs and hive off non-core businesses.

** Japan's JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu have agreed to merge in 2017, the companies said in a statement, joining forces to create a dominant player in a refining market that is in long-term decline.

** U.S. buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has shown preliminary interest in Grupo BTG Pactual SA's stake in debt collection company Recovery do Brasil, which the embattled Brazilian investment bank wants to sell to shore up capital, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** GE said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel for the potential sale of its equipment finance and receivable finance businesses in France and Germany.

** Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of Sika , launched a year ago, would destroy value at Sika and thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company's chairman told its French rival's shareholders in an open letter published Thursday.

** Dutch insurer Aegon is considering selling its Hungarian mortgage business, which stopped issuing new loans in 2014 and has been making losses.

** Vivendi's plans to appoint board members to represent it within Telecom Italia does not aim to interfere with the current board and the firm has no plans to merge the two groups, the company said.

** Devon Energy Corp, a U.S. oil exploration and production company, is in discussions to acquire smaller peer Felix Energy LLC for around $2 billion, including debt, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev is looking to sell SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni brands in what it said was a bid to address potential EU antitrust concerns over its planned acquisition of the world's second largest brewer.

** French shipping firm CMA CGM has obtained firm commitments from banks to finance the takeover of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which has a market value of $2.2 billion, two people familiar with the deal said.

** U.S. radiation detection and protection group Mirion Technologies and investment funds Apax Partners, 3i and Triton are in the running to bid for Canberra, a unit of French nuclear group Areva, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Sandell Asset Management Corp urged Bob Evans Farms Inc to sell its packaged foods business, which the activist investor said could fetch more than $950 million.

** KKR & Co LP and Carlyle Group LP are among the private equity firms considering buying Doosan Infracore's machine tools business, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported.

** Solvay SA launched a share issue to existing shareholders to complete funding for the Belgian chemicals group's $5.5 billion purchase of Cytec Industries Inc.