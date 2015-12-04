(Adds KKR, Telecom Italia, Axtel; updates Norfolk Southern
Corp)
Dec 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Toshiba Corp and Fujitsu Ltd are in
talks to split off and merge their personal computer units,
people familiar with the matter said, as Japan's electronic
conglomerates seek to retreat further from loss-making
businesses.
** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp said
on Friday its board had rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's
$28.4 billion offer, calling it "grossly inadequate" and
could face substantial regulatory hurdles.
** Finland's Nokia said it had completed the sale
of its navigation business HERE to German car makers BMW
, Audi and Mercedes.
** Japanese consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp
is exploring sale of its holding in the Indian unit, among other
options, the unit said in a regulatory filing.
** Britain will further whittle down its stake in bailed-out
lender Lloyds Banking Group via a scheme aimed at major
investors in the early months of 2016, before sealing its exit
with a broader offer to the general public.
** Buyout firm KKR is launching preparations to
divest German tableware and coffee machine maker WMF in a
potential 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) deal, taking advantage
of high equity prices, people familiar with the matter said.
** South Korea's financial regulator is looking into whether
any trading irregularities had occurred concerning the merger of
Samsung Group affiliates Samsung C&T and Cheil
Industries Inc earlier this year, two regulatory officials said.
** The German government has approved a merger of German
tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with the French armored vehicle
maker Nexter, the economy ministry said.
** Mexican telecommunications firm Axtel said it is planning
a shareholders' meeting next month to approve a merger with
Alestra, a unit of industrial conglomerate Alfa.
** The Italian government has no intention of buying a stake
in Telecom Italia to balance the growing influence of
French investors in the phone group, two sources close to the
matter said.
** EU antitrust regulators rejected a request by Britain's
competition authority to examine Hutchison Whampoa's
10.3-billion-pound ($15.58 billion) bid for British mobile unit
O2, saying an EU review would ensure uniform rules.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the embattled Brazilian investment
bank shedding assets after the arrest of its founder, is in
talks with three unspecified international banks over the sale
of Swiss private bank BSI Group, a source with knowledge of the
plan said.
** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's
fourth-biggest wireless telecommunications carrier, has signed a
non-binding pact to sell its mobile phone masts business to a
group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP.
** Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned
tuna producer, scrapped a $1.5 billion acquisition of U.S. rival
Bumble Bee Seafoods after U.S. authorities said the deal would
be harmful to competition in the seafood market.
** Arbuthnot Banking Group said its retail bank had
agreed on the conditional sale of its non-standard consumer
lending business to Non-Standard Finance Plc for 127
million pounds ($192 million).
** An activist investor on Thursday renewed its push for
Yahoo Inc to abandon its plans to spin off its valuable
stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and instead sell its core business "at the highest
price possible."
** The Indonesian government has set a January deadline for
Freeport McMoRan Inc to propose a price for the
divestment of part its Grasberg copper and gold mine, one of the
world's largest.
** French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi moved a step closer
to taking control of French news-only TV channel BFM TV as part
of a deal announced in July with owners NextRadioTV.
** French sugar group Tereos said it was launching a tender
offer for the remaining shares of its Tereos Internacional
unit, with a view to delisting it from the Sao Paulo
Stock Exchange during the second quarter of 2016.
** Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions
Inc said it would buy UK-based communications company
Airwave Solutions Ltd for 817.5 million pounds ($1.24 billion)
to beef up its services business.
** Spanish lender Caixabank said on Thursday it
was selling stakes in Bank of East Asia and Mexico's
Inbursa to its holding company Criteria in a 2.65
billion euro ($2.90 billion) deal to free up capital.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)