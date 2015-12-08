(Adds KKR, Lansing Trade Group, Nasdaq, EnQuest)
Dec 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** KKR has won the auction to buy UK forensic sciences group
LGC from Bridgepoint, the private equity firm said on Tuesday,
after fighting off competition from three other sponsors that
also submitted second round bids.
The sale, which was expected to fetch more than 650 million
pounds ($1 billion), has been hotly anticipated by banks which
have been lining up debt financings.
** U.S. grains and energy merchant Lansing Trade Group LLC
sold a 20 percent stake of its business to Chinese
animal feed maker and meat processor New Hope Liuhe Co
, a Lansing official said on Tuesday.
** Nasdaq said it would acquire the Canadian unit of
alternative equities trading platform Chi-X Global Holdings in a
deal giving it direct access to the Canadian equities market.
** Oil producer EnQuest is seeking to sell stakes in
several of its North Sea assets in an effort to boost cash flow
in the face of a dim outlook for oil prices.
** Canadian Pacific Railway on Tuesday revised its
bid to buy U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp,
less than a week after its prior $28.4 billion proposal was
rejected but the new offer was promptly rejected again.
** Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday
formally scrapped its $8 billion all-share proposal to take over
Oil Search Ltd, which was rebuffed in September, and
said it was not chasing any other deal to merge with its target.
** Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
received an unsolicited buyout proposal that values the
company at $2.46 billion, topping an earlier offer made by ON
Semiconductor Corp.
** Mexican supermarket chain Soriana SAD de CV
on Monday launched its offer to buy rival Comercial Mexicana SAB
de CV at 32.6124 pesos per share, as part of a deal
first announced in January. The offer comes up to 35.417 billion
pesos ($2.10 billion).
** China's BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd said it will
acquire domestic rival Homeinns Hotel Group for around
11 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), saying that the economy hotel
chain will round out its portfolio of brands.
** Greece's leftist government will clinch its first big
privatization deal when German airport operator Fraport
Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG signs a 1.2
billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal this month to lease and manage
14 provincial airports, the head of the country's privatization
fund said on Tuesday.
** Airbus Group SE is exploring a sale of Vector
Aerospace Corp, a unit that services and maintains aircraft, in
a deal that could be valued at more than $800 million, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said it would
sell its government services division, National Security
Solutions, to smaller defense contractor CACI International Inc
for $550 million in cash.
** Vodacom Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would not
buy Neotel's highly sought-after frequency network and would
offer roaming deals to rivals to get a $500 million takeover of
the fixed-line operator approved by South Africa's competition
watchdog.
** State-owned miner and metals trader China Minmetals Corp
will take over state-run mine contractor China
Metallurgical Group Corp, as Beijing overhauls its
massive state enterprise sector, the government said on Tuesday.
** France's largest telecom operator, Orange SA,
is in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from
Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing
sources.
** Anglo American Plc will sell more assets, suspend
dividends until the end of 2016 and whittle down its business
divisions to three from six in the face of severe commodity
price falls, the mining company said on Tuesday.
** A number of investment funds led by BTG Pactual Asset
Management SA DTVM, Grupo BTG Pactual SA's money
management unit, sold an undisclosed stake in electricity
holding company Equatorial Energia SA on Monday.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
($1 = 16.88 Mexican pesos)
($1 = 6.42 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)