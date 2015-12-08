(Adds KKR, Lansing Trade Group, Nasdaq, EnQuest)

Dec 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** KKR has won the auction to buy UK forensic sciences group LGC from Bridgepoint, the private equity firm said on Tuesday, after fighting off competition from three other sponsors that also submitted second round bids.

The sale, which was expected to fetch more than 650 million pounds ($1 billion), has been hotly anticipated by banks which have been lining up debt financings.

** U.S. grains and energy merchant Lansing Trade Group LLC sold a 20 percent stake of its business to Chinese animal feed maker and meat processor New Hope Liuhe Co , a Lansing official said on Tuesday.

** Nasdaq said it would acquire the Canadian unit of alternative equities trading platform Chi-X Global Holdings in a deal giving it direct access to the Canadian equities market.

** Oil producer EnQuest is seeking to sell stakes in several of its North Sea assets in an effort to boost cash flow in the face of a dim outlook for oil prices.

** Canadian Pacific Railway on Tuesday revised its bid to buy U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp, less than a week after its prior $28.4 billion proposal was rejected but the new offer was promptly rejected again.

** Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday formally scrapped its $8 billion all-share proposal to take over Oil Search Ltd, which was rebuffed in September, and said it was not chasing any other deal to merge with its target.

** Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc received an unsolicited buyout proposal that values the company at $2.46 billion, topping an earlier offer made by ON Semiconductor Corp.

** Mexican supermarket chain Soriana SAD de CV on Monday launched its offer to buy rival Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV at 32.6124 pesos per share, as part of a deal first announced in January. The offer comes up to 35.417 billion pesos ($2.10 billion).

** China's BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd said it will acquire domestic rival Homeinns Hotel Group for around 11 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), saying that the economy hotel chain will round out its portfolio of brands.

** Greece's leftist government will clinch its first big privatization deal when German airport operator Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG signs a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal this month to lease and manage 14 provincial airports, the head of the country's privatization fund said on Tuesday.

** Airbus Group SE is exploring a sale of Vector Aerospace Corp, a unit that services and maintains aircraft, in a deal that could be valued at more than $800 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said it would sell its government services division, National Security Solutions, to smaller defense contractor CACI International Inc for $550 million in cash.

** Vodacom Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would not buy Neotel's highly sought-after frequency network and would offer roaming deals to rivals to get a $500 million takeover of the fixed-line operator approved by South Africa's competition watchdog.

** State-owned miner and metals trader China Minmetals Corp will take over state-run mine contractor China Metallurgical Group Corp, as Beijing overhauls its massive state enterprise sector, the government said on Tuesday.

** France's largest telecom operator, Orange SA, is in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

** Anglo American Plc will sell more assets, suspend dividends until the end of 2016 and whittle down its business divisions to three from six in the face of severe commodity price falls, the mining company said on Tuesday.

** A number of investment funds led by BTG Pactual Asset Management SA DTVM, Grupo BTG Pactual SA's money management unit, sold an undisclosed stake in electricity holding company Equatorial Energia SA on Monday.

($1 = 0.9211 euros) ($1 = 16.88 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 6.42 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)