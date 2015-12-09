(Adds SunEdison, Pep Boys, Petrobras, Abu Dhabi Financial
Group)
Dec 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in talks to
merge, creating a chemicals giant with a market value of more
than $120 billion that could then break up into different
businesses, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Yahoo Inc is weighing a sale of its core
Internet business and will not sell its stake in Chinese
e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, CNBC
reported, with an announcement expected as soon Wednesday.
** Solar company SunEdison Inc said it cut the cash
portion of its offer for Vivint Solar Inc by $2.00 to
$7.89 per share.
** Postal Savings Bank of China said it has raised about $7
billion by selling a 17 percent stake to investors including UBS
Group AG and JPMorgan, ahead of a
multi-billion dollar initial public offering next year.
** U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack
said it planned to terminate its deal with Bridgestone
Corp after its board determined that Carl Icahn's offer
was a "superior proposal".
** General Electric Co will sell a 43 percent stake
in unlisted Hyundai Capital to Hyundai Motor Group and Taiwan's
Fubon Group for up to 1.4 trillion won ($1.19 billion), the
Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed
sources.
** U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc
rejected an increased takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc
, according to a source familiar with the matter.
** Technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp
will buy Xchanging Plc for about 480 million
pounds ($721 million), the companies said, ending a bidding war
for the provider of services to the insurance industry.
** Luxury goods group Kering SA said on Wednesday
it had reached an agreement with investment group
Investindustrial for the sale of 100 percent of Italian luxury
shoemaker Sergio Rossi.
** BW LPG, the world's biggest liquid petroleum
gas (LPG) shipper, has bought 12.1 percent of smaller rival
Aurora LPG, potentially disrupting a hostile bid
from Avance Gas Holding.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is
offering up to a quarter of its 40 percent stake in the huge
Libra offshore oil prospect as its seeks to reduce the largest
debt in the global oil industry, two industry sources said on
Tuesday. The stake could fetch up to $1.5 billion, according to
analysts at Macquarie.
** Brazil's Cetip SA rejected a takeover bid from
BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest exchange
operator, because the unsolicited offer undervalued the company,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
** Axel Springer SE agreed to buy the remaining
15 percent stake in its digital classified ads business from
General Atlantic in exchange for shares, leaving the private
equity firm with an 8.3 percent holding in the German publisher.
** French businessman Xavier Niel holds options in Italian
phone group Telecom Italia SpA that can be settled for
shares equal to a 10.2 percent stake, a filing with U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
** Wireless venture LightSquared LP said it
reached a settlement on Tuesday with Deere & Co over
spectrum use that will provide support for the company as it
emerges from bankruptcy.
** Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it
had signed heads of agreements to sell the offtake from its
floating liquefied natural gas project Fortuna to six buyers.
** Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which bought London's New
Scotland Yard last December, is looking at potential
acquisitions in its home market over the next year as lower oil
prices depress asset valuations to enticing levels.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)