(Adds Banif, Microchip, Halliburton and Advance Auto Parts)
Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** The chief executive of Banif is confident the
Portuguese bank will find a buyer for the state's 60.5 percent
stake and the Bank of Portugal will guarantee stability of the
financial system and Banif's deposits.
** Microchip Technology Inc is the semiconductor
manufacturer which made the $3.8 billion unsolicited offer for
peer Atmel Corp that was disclosed last week, a person
familiar with the matter said.
** Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc said
U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied with the concessions
they offered to win approval for their proposed merger, and that
officials said they would assess further proposals.
** U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc
is exploring a potential sale after being approached by at least
one possible suitor, StreetInsider reported on Tuesday.
** Sanofi SA and Boehringer Ingelheim are in
exclusive talks over a $20 billion swap of the French
pharmaceuticals company's animal health business for the
family-owned German group's consumer health operation.
** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc agreed to
buy General Electric Co's Japanese leasing business for
$4.8 billion.
** Canada's largest oil and gas company Suncor Energy Inc
urged shareholders of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd to
tender their shares in its offer for the company.
** Dell Inc said in a filing on Monday that it had
the flexibility to buy back at least $3 billion in VMWare Inc
tracking stock, the special class of shares the computer
maker plans to issue to help finance its acquisition of EMC Corp
.
** UBM Plc said it would sell its press release
distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a business controlled by GTCR
Canyon Holdings, for $841 million, to focus on its events
business.
** Yahoo Japan Corp said it offered to take over
travel website Ikyu Corp for around 100 billion yen
($828 million), as the Japan-based e-commerce company aims to
expand its travel and restaurant reservation business.
** Private Chinese firm CEFC Energy has agreed to take
control of a unit of Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company
which mainly owns assets in Europe as China boosts business with
its resource-rich but cash-strapped neighbor.
** City Developments Ltd said it had entered into
an agreement with Alpha Investment Partners Ltd to create an
investment vehicle that would acquire three of CDL's prime
office assets valued at about S$1.1 billion ($783 million).
** At least eight companies have contacted Brazil's
state-run utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
to express interest in the planned sale of its Celg-D power
distribution unit, a source with direct knowledge of
negotiations told Reuters on Monday.
** Private equity house Fajr Capital is in talks to buy a
majority stake in Gulf food and beverage franchising group
Cravia, sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
** Italy's Stevanato Group has made an 80 million euros ($88
million) bid to take over the operational business of medical
injection molder Balda AG, more than an offer from
autosupplier Heitkamp & Thumann, Balda said on Monday.
** Slovenian steel construction products maker Trimo was
sold to Polish investment fund Innova Capital, Slovenia's
largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which coordinated the
sale, said on Tuesday.
** France's Schneider Electric SE has pulled out
of the planned acquisition of Britain's Aveva Group Plc,
saying the two companies had mutually agreed that the proposed
deal would be too risky and expensive.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, which has been accused of price gouging, said it would
offer its skin and eye products at a discount in more than 8,000
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's retail pharmacy
locations.
** French agricultural group InVivo is looking to acquire a
wine distributor in the United States and could open up to 200
food shops in its home market as part of plans to double in size
within a decade, InVivo's CEO said on Tuesday.
** A merger between German armored vehicles maker KMW and
its French counterpart Nexter has been completed, the companies
said in a joint statement on Tuesday, following more than a year
of talks on a tie-up.
** Telecom Italia SpA's proposal to convert its
more than 6 billion saving shares into ordinary ones was blocked
on Tuesday after top investor Vivendi SA, which holds a
20.5 percent stake, decided to abstain from the vote.
($1 = 120.79 yen)
($1 = 0.91 euros)
($1 = S$1.41)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)