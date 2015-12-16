(Adds Canadian Pacific Railway, Airbus, Enel)
Dec 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd slammed Norfolk
Southern Corp on Wednesday, accusing it of misleading
investors even as its executives rolled out a new bid with
increased shareholder protections to acquire the U.S.-based
railroad.
** Airbus Group has shortlisted Carlyle and
KKR for the defence electronics unit it is selling,
after the two U.S. buyout groups put in significantly higher
offers than rivals, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Slovakia will open talks on an option to buy a 17 percent
stake in domestic utility Slovenske Elektrarne from Enel
as part of the Italian group's exit from Slovakia,
Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
** U.S. payments processor Global Payments Inc will
buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc in a
$4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal that will expand its merchant
base and reach at a very competitive time in the industry.
** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc may ditch plans
to float its Williams & Glyn business after attracting interest
from buyers looking to own a slice of Britain's rebounding bank
sector.
** China's State Power Investment Corp will buy several wind
farms from Australia's largest pension fund investor, IFM
Investors, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, in a sale that
local had said would raise about A$1.5 billion ($1 billion).
** Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA
has asked interested parties in its stake in debt
collection firm Recovery do Brasil SA to deliver their proposals
by Wednesday, five people with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
** James Packer, the majority owner of Australia's Crown
Resorts Ltd, is in talks with private financiers about
a possible buyout of the casino giant, two media reports said.
** AstraZeneca Plc aims to build up its already
strong position in China by making and developing more medicines
locally, and it will invest more than $800 million in the
country over the next 10 years, it said on Wednesday.
AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's
respiratory business, including expanded rights to
roflumilast, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease.
** Barclays Plc has sold its benchmark indices and
risk analytics business, which includes the widely used Barclays
U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, to financial information provider
Bloomberg LP for about 520 million pounds ($781 million).
** Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in Sino-Ocean
Land Holdings Ltd to 30 percent by acquiring shares
worth HK$3.3 billion ($426 million) this month, as the Chinese
insurer expands its property portfolio.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital Management has sold
Chinese company HCP Packaging to Baring Asia, returning $1.55
billion in total to investors in 2015, an annual letter to its
limited partners reviewed by Reuters showed.
** Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd said
Wednesday it would sell its Australian yoghurt and dairy dessert
business to the Australian unit of Parmalat SpA as part
of its plans to shore up its Australian operations.
** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has
bought a minority stake in India's IBS Software for $170 million
from General Atlantic and other shareholders.
** Swiss private bank Julius Baer Gruppe AG will
buy Commerzbank AG's Luxembourg private banking
franchise with close to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in
assets under management, Baer announced on Wednesday.
** Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc said on
Tuesday it was forming a joint venture with Domino's Pizza
Enterprises Ltd to buy Joey's Pizza for 45 million
euros ($49 million), creating Germany's largest pizza delivery
group.
** Belgian groups Tessenderlo Chemie NV and
Picanol NV merged their activities on Wednesday in a
deal that would give the smaller Picanol control of the new
combination.
** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co offered
last week to invest in struggling Japanese display maker Sharp
Corp, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday.
** Distill Ventures, part of spirits giant Diageo Plc
, said on Wednesday that it had invested in Starward
whisky, to help the Australian start-up boost its production and
expand into new export markets.
($1 = 0.92 euros)
($1 = 1.39 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.67 pounds)
($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)