(Adds MPI, PSP investments, Anheuser-Busch)
Dec 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** French oil exploration holding company MPI's
proposed takeover by former parent Maurel & Prom was
approved by MPI shareholders on Thursday, despite the objections
of a minority.
** A joint venture between Canadian pension fund PSP
Investments and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has acquired
a portfolio of U.S. industrial properties from Exeter Property
Group for $3.15 billion, the buyers said.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has agreed to buy
rival brewer SABMiller, plans to contact potential
bidders for SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni beers on Friday and
wrap up deals in less than three months, sources close to the
process said.
** Avon Products Inc said it had agreed to sell 80.1
percent of its North America business to private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP for $170 million.
Cerberus will also invest $435 million for a 16.6 percent stake
in the direct-seller of cosmetics in a deal that values Avon at
about $2.5 billion.
** AstraZeneca Plc is to buy 55 percent of privately
held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4 billion to give it access
to a new kind of blood cancer drug, boosting its long-term
growth at the cost of a near-term hit to earnings.
** Thailand's telecoms regulator extended an auction for two
4G spectrum licenses for a third day on Thursday amid fierce
competition which raised overall bidding to $3 billion, beating
the total price paid for a previously awarded set of licenses.
** Spanish builder and service company ACS plans to
sell its public cleaning and waste disposal unit Urbaser, worth
around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) including debt, a source
with knowledge of the situation said.
** Belgium's Galapagos NV has signed a deal
potentially worth more than $2 billion with U.S. firm Gilead
Sciences Inc to develop a drug targeting inflammatory
diseases, reviving a project abandoned by former partner AbbVie
Inc.
** National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs), which bought the
assets of bankrupt Saab Automobile, announced a 78 billion yuan
($12 billion) deal to supply 150,000 electric cars to Chinese
leasing firm Panda New Energy.
** Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said
on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Wind Mobile, the country's
fourth-largest wireless provider, in a deal that gives it a
much-needed presence in the cellular market. Shaw said the deal
valued Wind at C$1.6 billion ($1.16 billion).
** Private equity firm TPG Capital Management has sold
Chinese company HCP Packaging to Baring Asia, returning $1.55
billion in total to investors in 2015, an annual letter to its
limited partners reviewed by Reuters showed.
** Turkey's Limak Cement is in talks on the acquisition of
cement operations in Africa which could be worth up to 1 billion
euros ($1 billion), a senior executive told Reuters, though
there was no certainty a deal would be agreed.
** Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA is in talks
with a possible buyer of a majority stake in its chemicals unit
Versalis but there is no binding accord yet, Chief Executive
Claudio Descalzi said on Thursday.
** State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
said on Thursday it plans to weigh up a possible partial sale of
its Arriva and DB Schenker units.
** Japan's TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to
acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214
million Swiss francs ($215 million).
** Munich Re's insurance unit Ergo has agreed to
buy nearly 23 percent more in its India joint venture with
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd for 11.22 billion
rupees ($169.03 million), in the latest deal in India's
insurance sector after foreign ownership rules were eased this
year.
** Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE,
Egypt's largest listed company, said on Thursday it had accepted
a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($127.7 million) offer from Orascom
Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE to buy its
investment bank subsidiary CI Capital.
** Scottish Power Renewables has sold its tidal
power business to Atlantis Resources Ltd in exchange for
a six percent stake in Tidal Power Scotland Limited, the
country's largest tidal power developer.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, which lags the
auto industry in fuel efficiency, purchased U.S. greenhouse gas
emissions credits from rival automakers Toyota Motor Corp
, Tesla Motors Inc and Honda Motor Co, a
government report released on Wednesday show.
** Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
plans to spin off its hotel properties into a REIT, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Distill Ventures, part of spirits giant Diageo Plc
, on Wednesday said it has invested in Starward whisky,
to help the Australian start-up boost its production and expand
into new export markets.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is not in talks to
acquire Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper, company spokesman Rico
Ngai told Reuters on Thursday.
($1 = 6.48 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)