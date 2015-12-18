(Adds Dreyfus Commodities, Suddenlink, Grupo OAS, Syngenta,
Exelon, PREPA)
Dec 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities
is seeking buyers for its orange juice
and fertiliser businesses in a shift to focus on higher-margin
activities, two sources said.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday
it approved the $9.1 billion sale of U.S. regional cable company
Suddenlink Communications to European telecoms group Altice NV
.
** Creditors of Grupo OAS, the Brazilian
engineering firm under creditor protection, agreed on Friday to
sell a 24.4 percent stake in infrastructure company Invepar to
Brookfield Asset Management Inc for 1.35 billion reais
($346 million).
** Agrochemicals company Syngenta AG is ready to
discuss deals with anyone in the industry, including the world's
largest seed company Monsanto Co, its interim chief
executive John Ramsay was quoted saying in an interview on
Friday.
** The agency that acts as the U.S. government's landlord
and realtor has asked regulators in the District of Columbia to
reject the merger of utilities Exelon Corp and Pepco
Holdings Inc, unless it provides a better deal for
taxpayers, the Washington Post reported.
** Puerto Rico's debt-laden power utility, PREPA, has a
tentative agreement with its bond insurers on a restructuring of
its debt, according to two sources familiar with negotiations,
but the deal is not official and still needs approval by PREPA's
board.
** Qihoo 360 Technology Co said it agreed to be
acquired by a group of investors in a deal valued at about $9.3
billion, joining a long list of U.S.-listed Chinese technology
companies being taken private this year.
** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is looking for office
supply store Staples to improve its offer to divest
assets to further its bid to buy rival Office Depot, the
agency said in court on Thursday.
** Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in
advanced talks to acquire Maxim Crane Works LP, one of the
largest U.S. providers of lifting equipment, for more than $1
billion including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Julius Baer
are seen as potential bidders for Barclays
Asian private wealth business, valued at about $600 million,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** UK bank Standard Chartered could be acquired by
a white knight as its recovery could prove to be "challenging",
according to broker CLSA, which upgraded shares of the
Asia-focused lender on that possibility.
** Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia is considering
selling its 49 percent stake in Thanachart Bank Pcl, Thailand's
No.2 car loan provider, after struggling to make an Asian retail
presence work, a source familiar with the plan said.
** Italy's Gruppo Gavio has paid 2.22 billion reais ($573
million) to win joint control of EcoRodovias Infraestrutura &
Logística SA, the Brazilian toll road operator whose
owner needed cash to pay debt.
** Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA
said on Friday it was in talks to sell a stake in
Recovery do Brasil, the biggest debt collector in Latin America.
The stake could be worth up to $439 million (1.7 billion reais)
if the sale includes the platform that Recovery uses to price
loans, said the source, who asked not to be identified.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)