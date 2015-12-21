(Updates Pep Boys-Manny Moe and Jack; adds CGN Mining, Altice and McDonald's Corp)

Dec 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts retailer, said billionaire investor Carl Icahn raised his offer for the company, topping Bridgestone Corp's bid by $1.00 a share, to value the company at about $900 million.

** China's CGN Mining Company Ltd bought a nearly 20 percent stake in Fission Uranium Corp, marking the first time a Chinese company has directly invested in a Canadian uranium company.

** European telecoms group Altice said it had completed the purchase of 70 percent of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink from existing shareholders in a deal worth $9.1 billion.

** McDonald's Corp is reaching out to investors about selling a part of the fast-food company's stake in its Japanese arm for about 100 billion yen ($826.2 million), the Nikkei business daily reported, without citing sources.

** Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage, said it would buy a 41 percent stake in privately held investment management firm American Century Investments for about $1 billion from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce .

** Office supply retailer Staples Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had rejected its offer to divest up to $1.25 billion of commercial contracts to secure approval for its acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc.

** Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp is set to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann for over 186.6 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in a deal it says will leverage its technology and help it break into the U.S. food distribution industry.

** China's Baosteel Group, the country's second-biggest steelmaker, has put a 40 percent stake in a Shanghai-based stainless steel joint venture up for sale, with a price tag of 1.93 billion yuan ($298 million).

** South Korea's Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd bid about 2 trillion won ($1.69 billion) for a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co Ltd, the country's second-largest securities brokerage, wire service Yonhap said.

** General Electric Co on Tuesday plans to sign a deal to sell a 23 percent stake in South Korean auto finance firm Hyundai Capital to the latter's majority owner, Hyundai Motor, and affiliate Kia Motors for about 800 billion won ($679 million), domestic media reported on Monday.

** Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera AB on Monday said it has agreed to sell its 60.4 percent stake in Nepalese operator Ncell to Malaysian mobile operator Axiata for $1.03 billion, receiving a further $48 million in compensation for dissolving a Nepalese ownership.

** Japan's Minebea Co said it planned to acquire Mitsumi Electric Co in a bid to expand its electronics parts business.

** Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group shareholders are expected to vote on the merger of the two companies on Jan. 27 and 28, respectively, the firms said.

** Renault have completed their takeover of the Lotus Formula One team and paid debts to creditors including the British tax authorities, the London High Court heard on Monday.

** Flipkart on Monday denied a newspaper report that said venture capital firm Accel Partners had sold a small stake in India's biggest online marketplace to sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority for $100 million.

** Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp's CEO said an acquisition by Germany's Infineon Technologies was unlikely as it believed its top shareholder, a government-backed fund, would not sell a majority stake to a foreign buyer.

** The Portuguese state agreed on Sunday to sell troubled bank Banif to the local unit of Spain's Santander for 150 million euros in a complex deal that involves heavy costs for the state and the country's banks worth over 2.2 billion euros.

** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is among other private equity firms which are interested in investing in Sharp Corp , Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

** Bermuda-based GP Investments Ltd, Latin America's largest buyout firm, said late on Friday it planned to immediately launch an offer to buy as much as 63 percent of Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA.

** State-owned China National Chemical Corp has raised its offer to buy Syngenta AG by about $2 billion, to $44 billion, proposing a two-stage takeover of the agrochemical company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, a lodging real estate investment trust, said it sold its leasehold interest in a DoubleTree hotel in Times Square for $540 million. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)