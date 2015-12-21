(Updates Pep Boys-Manny Moe and Jack; adds CGN Mining, Altice
and McDonald's Corp)
Dec 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts retailer,
said billionaire investor Carl Icahn raised his offer for the
company, topping Bridgestone Corp's bid by $1.00 a
share, to value the company at about $900 million.
** China's CGN Mining Company Ltd bought a nearly
20 percent stake in Fission Uranium Corp, marking the
first time a Chinese company has directly invested in a Canadian
uranium company.
** European telecoms group Altice said it had
completed the purchase of 70 percent of U.S. regional cable
company Suddenlink from existing shareholders in a deal worth
$9.1 billion.
** McDonald's Corp is reaching out to investors
about selling a part of the fast-food company's stake in its
Japanese arm for about 100 billion yen ($826.2 million), the
Nikkei business daily reported, without citing sources.
** Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage,
said it would buy a 41 percent stake in privately held
investment management firm American Century Investments for
about $1 billion from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
.
** Office supply retailer Staples Inc said the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission had rejected its offer to divest up to
$1.25 billion of commercial contracts to secure approval for its
acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc.
** Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp is set
to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann for over 186.6 billion
yen ($1.5 billion) in a deal it says will leverage its
technology and help it break into the U.S. food distribution
industry.
** China's Baosteel Group, the country's second-biggest
steelmaker, has put a 40 percent stake in a Shanghai-based
stainless steel joint venture up for sale, with a price tag of
1.93 billion yuan ($298 million).
** South Korea's Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd
bid about 2 trillion won ($1.69 billion) for a controlling stake
in Daewoo Securities Co Ltd, the country's
second-largest securities brokerage, wire service Yonhap said.
** General Electric Co on Tuesday plans to sign a
deal to sell a 23 percent stake in South Korean auto finance
firm Hyundai Capital to the latter's majority owner, Hyundai
Motor, and affiliate Kia Motors for
about 800 billion won ($679 million), domestic media reported on
Monday.
** Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera AB on
Monday said it has agreed to sell its 60.4 percent stake in
Nepalese operator Ncell to Malaysian mobile operator Axiata
for $1.03 billion, receiving a further $48 million in
compensation for dissolving a Nepalese ownership.
** Japan's Minebea Co said it planned to acquire
Mitsumi Electric Co in a bid to expand its electronics
parts business.
** Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group
shareholders are expected to vote on the merger of the two
companies on Jan. 27 and 28, respectively, the firms said.
** Renault have completed their takeover of the
Lotus Formula One team and paid debts to creditors including the
British tax authorities, the London High Court heard on Monday.
** Flipkart on Monday denied a newspaper report that said
venture capital firm Accel Partners had sold a small stake in
India's biggest online marketplace to sovereign wealth fund
Qatar Investment Authority for $100 million.
** Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp's
CEO said an acquisition by Germany's Infineon Technologies
was unlikely as it believed its top shareholder, a
government-backed fund, would not sell a majority stake to a
foreign buyer.
** The Portuguese state agreed on Sunday to sell troubled
bank Banif to the local unit of Spain's Santander
for 150 million euros in a complex deal that involves
heavy costs for the state and the country's banks worth over 2.2
billion euros.
** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is among other private
equity firms which are interested in investing in Sharp Corp
, Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, without
citing sources.
** Bermuda-based GP Investments Ltd, Latin
America's largest buyout firm, said late on Friday it planned to
immediately launch an offer to buy as much as 63 percent of
Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA.
** State-owned China National Chemical Corp has
raised its offer to buy Syngenta AG by about $2
billion, to $44 billion, proposing a two-stage takeover of the
agrochemical company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
** Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, a lodging real
estate investment trust, said it sold its leasehold interest in
a DoubleTree hotel in Times Square for $540 million.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)