(Adds Nexstar Broadcasting, ICA, Petroceltic International and
Reliance Infrastructure)
Dec 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Nexstar Broadcasting Group is in talks to buy
Media General for around $17.50 per share in a more than
$2 billion deal that would create the second largest U.S. local
television broadcaster, according to two sources familiar with
the situation.
** Mexico's ICA has sold its stake in an environmental waste
firm for around 1.2 billion pesos ($69.7 million), two people
close to the negotiations said, as the embattled construction
company scrambles for cash after defaulting on a debt.
** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp
rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's revised bid,
reiterating that it was "grossly inadequate" and created
"substantial regulatory risks and uncertainties".
** Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack said investor Carl
Icahn was willing to pay as much as $1 billion for the U.S. auto
parts retailer to keep rival bidder Japanese tire maker
Bridgestone Corp at bay.
** French car parts maker Valeo said on Wednesday
that it agreed to buy bus air conditioning supplier Spheros from
German buyout group Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
** Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc
said it hired bankers to conduct a strategic review,
including a sale, after tumbling oil prices hurt its business.
** India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is in
advanced talks to sell its cement business for 26 billion rupees
($394 million) and a deal could be announced as soon as this
week, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
** Italian cosmetics maker Intercos said on Wednesday it had
set up a joint-venture with Seoul-listed retailer Shinsegae
International to jointly develop make-up and
skin-care products targeting Asian markets.
** German utilities E.ON and RWE will
sell their stakes in Luxembourg-based power firm Enovos
International SA, they said, raking in cash to fight
a prolonged sector crisis that has triggered major overhauls at
both firms.
** China Southern Airlines Co has signed deals
worth about $2.3 billion to buy 10 aircrafts from Airbus Group
SE, the carrier said on Wednesday.
** A private equity arm of Standard Chartered was
picked as the preferred bidder for industrial machinery maker
Doosan Infracore Co Ltd's machine tools business,
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
** Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers said they
were reviewing options after receiving an unsolicited expression
of interest to buy out all its stapled securities, in what could
be further consolidation in Singapore's property trusts.
** Singapore-listed Interplex Holdings Ltd, a
precision engineering company backed by CVC Capital Partners and
the private equity arm of Standard Chartered, is set to
unveil a takeover offer from a regional investment fund as early
as Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
** Falkland-based shareholders of oil explorer Falkland Oil
and Gas have only days to review a takeover offer from
Rockhopper and vote on it due to transport problems
delaying the delivery of legal papers to the remote islands.
** Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade is reviewing a
proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen
Energia and trader Wilmar Sugar, according to a notice
published in the government gazette Diario Oficial da Uniao.
** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd is exploring
buying nutritional supplements and cough and cold brands to grow
its consumer healthcare business to among the three largest in
the country by 2020, a senior executive said.
** Indonesian food manufacturer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk
plans to exit from its holding of palm oil producer PT
Golden Plantation Tbk to focus on its core business, a
senior executive said on Wednesday.
($1 = 66.00 Indian rupees)
($1 = 17.19 Mexican pesos)
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)