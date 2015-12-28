(Adds Deutsche Bank, Gunvor and Pillarstone Italy)
Dec 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:
** Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its 20
percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank to PICC
Property and Casualty Co for up to 3.7 billion euros
($4.1 billion) as part of an overhaul of Germany's biggest
lender.
** South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Sunday
its battery-making arm Samsung SDI Co Ltd will sell
$622 million worth of shares in sister firm Samsung C&T Corp
to comply with regulatory requirements.
** Trading house Gunvor has agreed to sell its last asset in
Russia, a 50 percent stake in the Novorossiisk fuel oil
terminal, to a subsidiary of Kremlin-controlled Transneft, an
industry source told Reuters on Monday.
** Pillarstone Italy, an investment vehicle set up by U.S.
private equity fund KKR, has entered exclusive talks to
buy Italian telecommunications group Sirti, it said on Monday.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to invest
$1.25 billion in Chinese online food delivery service Ele.me,
leading business weekly Caixin reported on Friday.
** Mali has signed an agreement with China Railway
Construction Corp to renovate a rail line linking its capital
Bamako to the border with neighboring Senegal at a cost of
$1.486 billion, the West African nation's transport minister
said on Saturday.
** Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd signed on Friday a $1.1
billion strategic deal with Vietnam's Masan Group to buy stakes
in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units, the
companies said in a joint statement.
** Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp raised its
offer to buy U.S. auto parts maker Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack
to $947 million on Thursday, still below a possible
sweetened offer by activist investor Carl Icahn.
** Saudi Telecom Co has offered to buy the shares
in Sale Advanced Co it does not already own for 400 million
riyals ($106.6 million), it said in a statement on Sunday.
** China's securities regulator said on Friday that it was
studying Baoneng Group's acquisition of a major stake in
developer China Vanke Co with other
financial watchdogs to see if any rules were violated.
($1 = 3.75 riyals)
($1 = 0.91 euros)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)