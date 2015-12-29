(Adds Norilsk Nickel, Orange, and Elektromreza Srbije)
Dec 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its entire 20
percent stake in Beijing-based Hua Xia Bank to
Chinese insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co, a deal
worth up to $4 billion that will help lift its capital ratios.
** Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack said its board
determined activist investor Carl Icahn's latest buyout offer
was superior to the deal it accepted from Bridgestone Corp
, and the U.S. auto parts retailer moved to terminate
the Bridgestone agreement.
** Buwog expects to talk to the city of Innsbruck
next month about a potential sale of 1,300 apartments the
western province of Tyrol, but the Austrian property group is in
no rush to sell.
** Spanish energy group Acciona has made an offer
for Grupo BTG Pactual SA's 39 percent stake in a
Catalonia-based water company, a source close to the Spanish
company said on Tuesday, as the Brazilian investment bank seeks
to sell assets.
** Tauron, Poland's second-biggest power company,
may have to sell assets to cut debt and help it avoid breaching
borrowing covenants, Chief Executive Remigiusz Nowakowski said.
** China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest
property developer, said it might issue new shares to acquire a
company - a move that could dilute the value of its shares amid
tension with its biggest shareholder.
** The founder of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd
, once China's wealthiest man on paper, plans to sell a
6 percent holding at a fraction of the shares' last traded price
in May, valuing the embattled solar technology firm at just $1.2
billion.
** Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest
nickel and palladium miner and exporter, said on Tuesday it had
agreed to sell a 13.3 percent stake in a mining project in
eastern Siberia to a consortium of Chinese investors for $100
million.
** Adidas is not facing pressure from activist
shareholders to offload more assets, like fitness brand Reebok,
the German sporting goods group's finance chief told the
Financial Times.
** U.S. consulting firm Oliver Wyman and French bank Societe
Generale will advise on the sale of four small Italian
banks rescued last month, three sources close to the matter
said.
** A key Angolan shareholder in Portugal's second-largest
listed lender, Banco BPI, has opposed a plan to spin
off its African assets, but BPI said on Monday it would proceed
with the plan in the hope of winning over enough shareholder
support.
** Former Australian coal baron Nathan Tinkler has surfaced
as buyer for one of the first of many businesses Anglo American
is trying to offload as commodity markets deteriorate.
** French telecoms group Orange could buy a 10
percent stake in France's largest commercial television channel
TF1, as part of reported talks between Orange and
TF1's owner Bouygues, Le Canard Enchaine newspaper
said.
** China's cabinet approved on Tuesday a deal that fuses two
of the country's biggest state-owned transport and logistics
firms as Beijing steps up a drive to make sprawling
government-controlled firms more efficient as economic growth
continues to slow.
** Brazil's antitrust agency Cade approved a joint venture
between Gavilon, the U.S.-based grains trading company owned by
Japan's Marubeni Corp, and SA Moageira e Agrícola, a
Brazilian wheat miller and distributor, the agency said on
Monday.
** Serbia's Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) power grid operator
bought a 10 percent share in Montenegro's Crnogorski
Elektroprenosni Sistem AD for around 14 million euros
($15.30 million), a source close to the deal told Reuters.
** Shareholders in Brazilian state-controlled power utility
Centraios Eletricas Brasileiras SA decided on Monday to proceed
with the sale of an electricity distribution company in the
state of Goais while delaying the sale of another six
distribution companies and plans to inject cash into them.
** China's CITIC CLSA Capital Markets Ltd will participate
in the process to buy an indirect stake in Chile-based SQM
, one of the world's top lithium producers, the holding
company selling the stake said on Monday.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru)