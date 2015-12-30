(Updates Pep Boys; adds Burgan Bank)
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP
has agreed to buy Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for
about $1 billion, hours after Bridgestone Corp quit the
race for the U.S. auto parts retailer.
** Global commodities trader Cargill Inc will sell
its crop insurance business to the Silveus Insurance Group next
month, the two companies said.
** Kuwait's Burgan Bank said it would sell its
controlling stake in Jordan Kuwait Bank to another
subsidiary of parent firm Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO).
** Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have
been ordered to sell a combined 6.6 percent stake worth 440
billion won ($375.6 million) in steelmaking affiliate Hyundai
Steel by Thursday to comply with ownership
regulations.
** Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said it
received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with new terms
on termination fees in the event that the deal fails to win
regulatory approvals.
Party G Group has been identified by a source familiar with
the matter as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China
Resources Holdings.
** Sanoma is to sell its remaining Russian
businesses, including a stake in magazine publisher Fashion
Press, to InVenture Partners, a group of local investors,
Finland's largest media group said.
