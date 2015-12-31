Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
(Adds Sekerbank and Itau Unibanco)
Dec 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** General Electric Co said it would separate its renewable energy business from its power unit, following the acquisition of Alstom's energy business.
** India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar's Rasgas at virtually half the original cost, the government said on Thursday.
** Malaysia's 1MDB will sell its controlling stake in a high-profile property project to a Malaysian-Chinese group for $1.7 billion, wrapping up major asset sales for a state fund whose troubles have roiled domestic politics.
** Manabi Holding SA, a Brazilian mining and logistics company, has proposed to inject about 400 million reais ($100 million) into Log-In Logistica Intermodal SA, in exchange for a 60-70 percent stake, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plan.
** Turkey's Sekerbank TAS said one of its shareholders, Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank, had mandated a financial consultancy for the sale of a 30.28 percent stake.
** Itau Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America's largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.6 million), Itau said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.