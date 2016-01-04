(Adds Johnson and Johnson and others; updates Suncor Energy,
Acadia Healthcare)
Jan 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Monday:
** Johnson and Johnson is seeking to sell its
manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Noramco, in a
move that could value the division at as much as $800 million,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Microchip Technology Inc is planning to submit a
binding offer for Atmel Corp by early next week,
according to people familiar with the matter, challenging
Atmel's planned merger with Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it had
agreed to buy a student housing portfolio in the United States
for around $1.4 billion, in partnership with Singapore wealth
fund GIC and The Scion Group.
** Suncor Energy Inc's top executive said on Monday
it was "conceivable but highly improbable" that Suncor will
extend a C$4.3 billion ($3.08 billion) hostile takeover bid for
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd beyond this week's deadline.
** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc said it was buying
Priory Group, a private behavioral care provider in the United
Kingdom, for about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) including
debt of 925 million pounds.
** General Motors Inc and Lyft Inc announced an
alliance to develop an on-demand network of autonomous vehicles
as well as a $500 million investment by the automaker as part of
a $1 billion fund-raising round by the ride-sharing service.
** Italy's Industry Minister Federica Guidi signed a decree
that will kick start the sale of assets belonging to the
struggling Ilva steel plant, according to a statement.
** Norwegian oil firm OKEA has taken over Repsol's
60-percent stake in the Yme North Sea oilfield, its chief
executive told Reuters.
** Tallgrass Energy Partners LP said it would buy an
additional 31.3 percent stake in Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline
LLC for about $743.6 million from Tallgrass Development LP.
** China Ocean Shipping Group Co (COSCO) and
China Shipping Group Co will become a new entity
after merging, led by the latter's current chairman, China's
state-owned assets regulator said.
** Finland's Nokia said it has gained control of
French counterpart Alcatel-Lucent following its
15.6-billion-euro ($17 billion) all-share offer and the two
telecom equipment makers would start to combine their operations
next week.
** JKX Oil & Gas Plc urged shareholders to vote
against a call by its second-largest shareholder, Proxima
Capital Group Inc, to shake up the energy company's board.
** Singapore Airlines (SIA) raised the price of
its cash offer to buy all shares in Tiger Airways that
it does not already own to try to seal the privatization of the
budget carrier.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg will not pursue
takeovers for the time being as it focuses on cutting costs at
its core Russian business, its chairman told daily Berlingske in
an interview published on Monday.
** Real estate developer New World Development Co Ltd
plans to make an offer to take its 69 percent-owned
China property unit private, in a deal that could be worth $2.1
billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Nikhil Subba in
Bengaluru)