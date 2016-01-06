(Adds Lamar Advertising Co, Solvay, Norfolk Southern)

Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** The European Commission said it had approved Berkshire Hathaway's planned $32.3 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts Corp, a maker of aerospace and other parts.

** French utility EDF SA is considering selling assets worth over 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) this year, French daily Les Echos reported.

** Lamar Advertising Co is in advanced talks to buy billboard assets in five U.S. cities from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc worth roughly $450 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Verizon Communications Inc has started a process to sell its data center assets, hoping to fetch more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the U.S. telecommunications conglomerate focuses on its core business.

** Two senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives urged federal regulators to reject any acquisition of railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp by Canadian Pacific Railway Co.

** Hong Kong-based real estate developer New World Development Co Ltd said it will offer to take its 69 percent-owned China property unit private in a deal that could be worth as much as HK$21.45 billion ($2.77 billion).

** Belgian chemicals group Solvay is planning to sell its polyamide business and has given Goldman Sachs a mandate to find a buyer, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Wednesday.

** Indonesian telecommunication operator PT XL Axiata Tbk , controlled by Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd, plans to sell 2,000-2,500 towers to repay some of its debt, a senior company executive told Reuters.

** Glencore Plc converted some of its preferred shares in mid-sized U.S. aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co into common stock worth about $200,000 at the end of 2015, boosting its stake slightly, a filing showed on Tuesday.

** China's Wanda Group will invest 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) in hospital developments around the country, the property and investment firm said, tapping into a reform drive to give private firms a larger role in healthcare.

** Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said it sold a 2.9 percent stake in Canadian unit First Capital Realty (FCR) for C$117 million ($83 million).

** The French state plans to remain a key shareholder in Orange and would assess any planned tie-up with rival Bouygues Telecom in terms of consumer protection, jobs and investment, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said. ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1.41 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 6.55 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)