Jan 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Royal Dutch Shell's bid to acquire BG Group was dealt a blow on Friday when a first major shareholder said it would vote against the $49 billion deal due to a weak outlook for oil prices and risks related to BG's assets in Brazil.

** Two trade unions representing workers at No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp have joined a growing chorus of opposition to an unsolicited bid from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, one in an unpublished letter sent to the U.S. rail regulator and the other in an interview with Reuters.

** Activist shareholders could push media company Time Warner Inc to sell itself or spin off its lucrative HBO business, the New York Post reported late on Thursday.

** China's Fosun International Ltd has entered an agreement to boost its stake in German fashion brand Tom Tailor Holding AG to up to 30 percent, the Shanghai-based conglomerate said on Friday.

** Chipmakers Texas Instruments Inc and Analog Devices Inc have decided not to pursue an acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products Inc at this time, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Companies interested in lighting assets will be able to bid for top European brands Philips and Osram in two separate auctions starting this month, industry sources said on Friday.

** The European Commission said it had approved without conditions FedEx's planned 4.4 billion euro ($4.78 billion) takeover of Dutch package delivery rival TNT Express .

** Germany's Linde AG is launching the sale of its temperature-controlled logistics unit Gist in a deal potentially worth more than $875 million, as it streamlines its operations to focus on its core industrial gases operations, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum said it has launched a public tender offer worth up to 106 million euro ($115 million) for Polish electricity and gas seller Duon .

** South African telecoms group MTN has bought Nigerian internet provider Visafone to improve its broadband services in its biggest market, it said on Friday, as the company awaits a ruling on a $3.9 billion Nigerian fine.

** Chinese drugmaker Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd said it plans to buy stock in distressed debt manager China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd worth about $747 million as a financial investment.

** RWE AG, Germany's second-biggest utility, has agreed to sell its Lynemouth coal-fired power plant in Britain to Czech-Slovak energy investment group EPH, it said on Thursday.

** Bulgaria's competition watchdog said it has given the go ahead for Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev to take control of the country's leading telecoms operator Vivacom.

** Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA said on Thursday it plans to sell property and homes worth 462 million reais ($114 million) to pay debt and improve cash flow.

** Mediona, a unit of Italy's Banca FarmaFactoring, offered 430 million zlotys ($108 million) to buy Polish health sector financing provider Magellan on Friday.

** Siemens AG has signed deals to work on Iran's railway infrastructure as it anticipates the lifting of Western economic sanctions against Tehran following a nuclear deal reached last year.

** Telecom Italia has held no contacts with Oi over the idea of tying up their Brazilian assets, a spokesman for the Italian phone group said on Friday.

** Rare earths producer Molycorp reached agreements with its junior creditors on Friday that clear the way for the bankrupt company to accept bids for the company and to ask creditors to vote on a plan to exit bankruptcy.

** Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd, majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

