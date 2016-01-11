(Adds Telefonica, Suncor Energy, Nestle, New Republic, Technip,
BTG Pactual; updates Novartis)
Jan 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Drugmaker Shire Plc clinched its six-month
pursuit of Baxalta International Inc with an agreed $32
billion cash and stock offer, catapulting it to a leading
position in treating rare diseases.
** Italian state lender CDP is considering whether to merge
Italy's two top gas distributors with joint assets of roughly 8
billion euros ($8.7 billion) as the sector gears up for major
reform, four people familiar with the matter said.
** Spain's Telefonica Sa has started to spin off
its domestic infrastructure unit and will seek to list or make a
trade sale in a so-called 'dual track' offer process by
mid-2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Suncor Energy Inc has received more than 40
percent of the votes in favor of its bid for Canadian Oil Sands
Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said on
Monday.
** Japanese government-backed fund has offered to invest 200
billion yen ($1.71 billion) to help bail out electronics maker
Sharp Corp, the Nikkei business daily reported.
** Chat app operator Kakao Corp unveiled a $1.6
billion deal to buy control of South Korea's top music streaming
service provider, tapping the market for Korean pop to diversify
revenues and even expand offshore.
** Alcoa Inc said that it had signed a $1.5 billion
long-term contract with General Electric Co's aviation
unit to supply components used in aircraft engines.
** A group of Chinese investors including China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) agreed to buy KraussMaffei
Group GmbH for 925 million euros ($1.01 billion), in
the biggest-ever Chinese investment in Germany.
** Noble Group's chairman Richard Elman raised his
stake in Asia's biggest commodities trader slightly on Friday.
** Novartis AG has struck a $170 million alliance
with U.S.-based Surface Oncology as it seeks to boost its
portfolio of medicines that help the body's immune system fight
cancer.
** Beleaguered department store Kohl's Corp is said
to be debating whether to take itself private, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source.
** Sanofi boosted its presence in cancer research
by signing two deals worth up to $1.2 billion with biotech
companies, as the French drugmaker plays catch-up with rivals in
the hot research field.
** Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said it did not
expect a superior cash offer from Ebix Inc and urged
shareholders to accept a bid from U.S.-based Computer Sciences
Corp. Insurance software company Ebix had in November
made a 450 million pound ($653.9 million) takeover approach for
Xchanging.
** IHS Inc said it agreed to buy U.S.-based Oil
Price Information Service (OPIS) for $650 million to add
real-time pricing information to its energy analytics business.
** Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners
said they had jointly offered to acquire bankrupt teen apparel
retailer American Apparel Inc for $300 million.
** The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the
founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200
million, Playboy Enterprises said, one of the highest asking
prices for a private residence in the United States.
** Nestle is investing in U.S.-based Seres Therapeutics for
a third time in a year, this time injecting $120 million to
develop and commercialise medicines aimed at restoring a healthy
bacterialogical balance in the human digestive system.
** The New Republic is up for sale, owner Chris Hughes said
on Monday, prompting a backlash over his handling of the
left-leaning magazine known for its commentary on politics and
the arts.
** Stockholm-listed investor Vostok New Ventures Ltd
has bought 10 percent of Dubai-based Propertyfinder
Group for $20 million, valuing the online property portal at
$200 million in one of the largest investments of its kind in
the Gulf.
** Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka said on Monday it had raised
13 million euros ($14 million) of fresh capital to meet central
bank demands, with Serbian bank AIK purchasing most
of the new shares.
** MiMedx Group Inc finalized a deal on Sunday to
acquire Stability Biologics for $10 million in cash and stock.
** French oil services company Technip and
Serimax, a welding subsidiary of steel pipe maker Vallourec have
reached an agreement in which Technip will take a minority 20
percent stake in Serimax, the companies said.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to sell its
majority stake in Brazilian insurer Pan Seguros, with Axa SA
and MetLife Inc among firms bidding, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
** TrailStone, a startup commodity merchant backed by
private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, said on Monday it
had agreed to buy a stake in a small U.S. power retailer, its
latest move to expand in the North American energy market.
** For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc
said it would consider selling itself, among other
options, a move that comes after years of declines in student
enrolments.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni has never
considered buying an equity stake in the Nord Stream gas
pipeline, Eni CEO said on Monday, shooting down newspaper
reports.
** ResMed Inc, a leading maker of breathing aids for
people suffering from sleep apnea, said on Monday it agreed to
buy privately held Inova Labs to expand its oxygen therapy
offerings for chronic lung disease patients.
** Chilean energy company Colbun said on Monday
that it would not be able to bid for a controlling stake in
Colombian power generator Isagen on Jan. 13.
** Hedge fund Starboard Value LP urged department store
chain Macy's Inc to enter into joint ventures for its
stores, including its flagship Herald Square store in New York,
to realize greater value from its real estate assets.
** Saudi Arabia is considering selling shares in refining
ventures with foreign oil firms but would not offer a stake in
the crude oil exploration and production operations of state oil
giant Saudi Aramco, sources familiar with official thinking
said.
** Uber Technologies Inc said its China unit will
get an undisclosed amount of investment from Chinese firm HNA
Group as part of a new partnership with the aviation and
shipping conglomerate, giving the U.S. ride-hailing firm fresh
cash to compete with Didi Kuaidi.
** Poland mulls mergers between its three biggest state-run
oil and gas companies, PKN Orlen, Lotos and
PGNiG, and is analyzing various options, the treasury
minister Dawid Jackiewicz said.
** Brazilian lenders Banco Bradesco and Banco do
Brasil are in talks to buy Citigroup's stake in
a credit card processing joint venture with Elavon Inc, a source
with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday.
** Graeme Roustan, the former chairman of Performance Sports
Group Ltd, said he is looking to take the company
private, potentially at a premium to the current share price, if
he does not see a reversal in the its retail strategy and a
replacement of the chief executive.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)