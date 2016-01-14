(Adds Casino, UBI Banca)
Jan 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Thursday:
** Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is thinking about selling
hospital products maker Hospira's infusion pump business for
about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** UBI Banca is offering improved terms to Banca
Popolare di Milano (BPM) Scarl as it seeks to trump a
rival bid from Banco Popolare Sc and create Italy's
third-largest lender, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has
submitted a divestment price to the Indonesian government for an
additional stake in one of the world's biggest copper mines, an
energy ministry official said on Thursday.
** Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
is buying a fifth of mid-sized Philippine lender
Security Bank Corp for $774 million, in what will be
the biggest foreign financial sector equity investment in the
Southeast Asian nation.
** Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's
whiskey, said it would sell its liqueur brands, Southern Comfort
and Tuaca, to alcohol maker Sazerac for $543.5 million.
** Oil major Statoil has bought an 11.93 percent
stake in Sweden's Lundin Petroleum for 4.6 billion
Swedish crowns ($539.6 million), the Norwegian company said on
Thursday.
** WebMD Health Corp, an online provider of
healthcare-related information and advice, is exploring a
potential sale of all or part of its business, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** German engineering and services company Bilfinger
is considering selling its most profitable businesses,
raising the prospect of investors getting a return from the
struggling group but leaving it dependent on a volatile energy
market.
** The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to Orbital ATK
Inc and privately held Space Exploration Technologies
(SpaceX) to develop prototypes of new U.S.-built rocket engines
under a broader effort aimed at ending reliance on Russian-made
engines, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.
** CJ Cheiljedang Corp, South Korea's largest
food company, said on Thursday it was seeking to buy a
controlling stake in China's MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd
.
** The manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust said
on Thursday it would look into buying assets in Singapore,
Australia and Japan, as well as conduct a strategic review of
the property trust's business and operations.
** Edison, Italy's No.2 energy company owned by France's EDF
, is trying to sell part of its Abu Qir field in Egypt
and has opened the books to prospective buyers including
Kuwait's KUFPEC, people familiar with the matter said.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank which
is selling assets in the wake of the November arrest of founder
Andre Esteves, is in talks with France's CNP Assurances SA
over the sale of a 51 percent stake in Brazilian
insurer Pan Seguros SA.
** German agricultural commodities cooperative Agravis said
on Thursday it had bought a 33 percent shareholding in German
palm products and animal feed trading house H. Boegel from
Singapore-listed commodities group Wilmar International Ltd
.
** French private bank Oddo & Cie said on
Thursday it had received all necessary regulatory clearance for
the purchase of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson
.
** Switzerland's BancaStato has emerged as a prospective
buyer of BSI, the Swiss private bank bought last year for $1.3
billion by Brazil's embattled Grupo BTG Pactual SA,
while bigger rival Julius Baer suggested it would not
be bidding.
** Two weeks before shareholders are due to vote on Royal
Dutch Shell $48 billion bid for BG Group, more
investors have come out in support of the deal, despite
lingering concerns about the effect of falling oil prices on the
sector.
** French retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
said on Thursday it had received expressions of
interest for its publicly listed subsidiary Big C Supercenter
Pcl in Thailand.
