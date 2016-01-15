(Adds Strabag, Meda, Credit Suisse, Renesas Electronics,
Orange, Grupo Odebrecht, FTE Automotive, Astorg)
Jan 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** General Electric Co said it would sell its
appliance business to China's Haier Group for $5.4 billion in
cash, another step in its push to sell its non-core assets and
project itself as a technology company.
** Austrian construction group Strabag SE could
throw its hat in the ring for German peer Bilfinger SE's
facility management businesses, a person close to the
matter said, after Bilfinger said this week it had received
offers for the unit.
** The Philippines' Ayala Corp is studying bidding
for three more infrastructure projects worth about 311 billion
pesos ($6.5 billion) under President Benigno Aquino's flagship
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program, a company official
said.
** The European Commission said it had approved U.S. drinks
can maker Ball Corp's planned 4.43 billion pound ($6.35
billion) purchase of Rexam Plc subject to the divestment
of 12 plants.
** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is set
to offer to invest about 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Sharp
Corp, the Yomiuri daily reported.
** Thai hypermarket operator Big C's French parent Casino
Group said it would sell its majority stake worth $2.6
billion. Casino, which owns 58.6 percent of Big C, said buyers
had already expressed interest in the Thai group.
Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl, the flagship in
consumer business of TCC Group controlled by Thai billionaire
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the Vietnam unit of Casino Group
is one of the company's acquisition targets.
** UBI Banca is offering improved terms to Banca
Popolare di Milano (BPM) as it seeks to trump a rival
bid from Banco Popolare and create Italy's
third-largest lender, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Bankrupt teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc's
board has rejected the latest takeover offer
involving the company's controversial founder, Dov Charney, a
source told Reuters.
** Swedish drug firm Meda AB is nearing a deal to
sell its U.S. business after an auction that has attracted rival
drug makers as well as private equity firms, people familiar
with the matter said.
** Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG has put its
Monaco unit up for sale, two sources familiar with the process
told Reuters.
** A Japanese state-backed fund is preparing to sell at
least half of chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, while
parts maker Nidec Corp plans to bid for the assets,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
** Hungary expects to close a planned deal to buy a 15
percent stake in the Hungarian unit of Erste Bank by
the end of the first quarter, an Economy Ministry state
secretary told daily Magyar Idok.
** Singapore-based rubber company Halcyon Agri Corporation
Ltd said it was talking with Sinochem International
Corp on a potential sale of a controlling stake to
the Chinese company.
** Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup's plan to buy 25 percent
of Powertech Technology Inc was approved by the
Taiwanese firm's shareholders on Friday - one of three deals the
frontrunner in the island's upcoming elections has called a
"huge threat" to its chip industry.
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will
partner with Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd if it bids
for SABMiller PLC's Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its
President Ramon Ang said.
** French telecommunications operator Orange SA
has started informal talks with rivals Numericable-SFR Sfr SA
and Iliad SA on possible asset sales to
satisfy competition concerns in case it acquires Bouygues
Telecom, sources close to the matter said.
** Grupo Odebrecht, the Brazilian engineering
conglomerate entangled in the country's biggest ever corruption
scandal, is looking to sell a minority stake in its Odebrecht
Ambiental water and sewage unit, business newspaper Valor
Economico said on Friday, citing a senior executive.
** Chinese bidders are circling FTE Automotive, a German
clutch maker being readied for a sale or listing by U.S. buyout
group Bain Capital, two people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** French investment group Astorg is close to buying parking
meter and public transport ticketing company Parkeon from
Intermediate Capital Group and American Capital in a deal with
an enterprise value of around 450 million euros, sources close
to the matter told Reuters.
** BT Group won approval for its 12.5 billion pound
($18 billion) acquisition of mobile operator EE on Friday from
British competition authorities which said it would not greatly
reduce competition in broadband, fixed and mobile markets.
** Chile-headquartered LATAM Airlines has signed
joint business agreements to deepen its ties with American
Airlines Group and IAG's British Airways and
Iberia, all members of the Oneworld Alliance.
** Chinese garment maker Dalian Dayang Trands
plans to acquire courier YTO Express through an asset swap and
share issue, the company said in a stock filing.
** Merger talks between Italian cooperative banks Banco
Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are at
an advanced stage, Banco Popolare's CEO told Reuters, adding he
was confident the two could reach a deal.
** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings and Spain's S.A.
Damm have submitted offers for SABMiller's Peroni and
Grolsch beer brands alongside a handful of private equity
bidders, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Friday.
** Central Europe's largest independent lender, Hungary's
OTP Bank, is in talks to acquire the local retail
mortgage portfolio of AXA Bank Europe SA, which has
posted steep losses, financial sector sources told Reuters.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)