(Adds EZchip, Leidos, EFG, American International Group, EEX and Kraken)

Jan 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** The majority of EZchip Semiconductor Ltd's shareholders have voted in favor of a merger with Mellanox Technologies Ltd, the companies said on Tuesday, paving the way for a deal that had been contested by an activist shareholder.

** Leidos Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to merge with the government information technology and services businesses being shed by Lockheed Martin Corp in a deal that could value these assets at around $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Zurich-based private bank EFG International has submitted the highest bid for BTG Pactual's Swiss unit BSI, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn took another swing at American International Group Inc on Tuesday, saying the only "sensible" option for the insurer was to split up.

** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) will take a two-thirds stake in Prague's Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, giving the EEX access to developing central and southeastern Europe.

** Global bitcoin exchange Kraken said on Tuesday it is acquiring digital currency exchanges Coinsetter and Cavirtex, strengthening its expansion in North America.

** The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc has teamed up with Mexican consulting firm Ainda to jointly invest in energy and infrastructure projects in Mexico, a person familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. biotechnology company Acorda Therapeutics Inc announced on Tuesday an agreed $363 million cash bid for all of the shares in Finland's Biotie Therapies.

** U.S.-based Waste Connections Inc is buying Canada's Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd for about $2.67 billion in a deal that will make the combination the third-biggest waste management services provider in North America.

** Slovenia has sold 91.6 percent of state-owned Adria Airways to German investment fund 4K KNDNS, a part of 4K Invest, state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.

** French bank Credit Agricole is reviving plans to simplify its ownership structure with a scheme to inject capital into the listed entity through the sale of a cross-shareholding back to the co-operative parent.

** Due diligence for Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom and Technology's acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary of Commercial International Bank, is set to be completed within two weeks, CI Capital Vice Chairman Mahmoud Atalla said on Tuesday.

** Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd may inject funds into Sembcorp Marine Ltd or buy full control of the drilling rig builder to replenish finances strained by a collapse in oil prices, people familiar with the matter said.

** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has received non-binding offers to buy its Jordanian unit Umniah, the former monopoly said on Tuesday.

** Five or seven banks may merge in Azerbaijan whose banking sector is in the process of consolidation, central bank head Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday.

** Kuwait's Petrochemicals Industries Co (PIC) has agreed to buy a 25 percent equity stake in a venture owned by South Korea's SK Gas Co Ltd and Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co, shareholders of the three firms said.

** Publisher Johnston Press Plc said it would look at selling some assets in a bid to streamline its business and raise funds for its investment. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)