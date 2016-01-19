(Adds EZchip, Leidos, EFG, American International Group, EEX
and Kraken)
Jan 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** The majority of EZchip Semiconductor Ltd's
shareholders have voted in favor of a merger with Mellanox
Technologies Ltd, the companies said on Tuesday, paving
the way for a deal that had been contested by an activist
shareholder.
** Leidos Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to merge
with the government information technology and services
businesses being shed by Lockheed Martin Corp in a deal
that could value these assets at around $5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Zurich-based private bank EFG International has
submitted the highest bid for BTG Pactual's Swiss unit BSI, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn took another swing at
American International Group Inc on Tuesday, saying the
only "sensible" option for the insurer was to split up.
** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) will take a
two-thirds stake in Prague's Power Exchange Central Europe
(PXE), a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, giving
the EEX access to developing central and southeastern Europe.
** Global bitcoin exchange Kraken said on Tuesday it is
acquiring digital currency exchanges Coinsetter and Cavirtex,
strengthening its expansion in North America.
** The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has teamed up with Mexican consulting firm Ainda to jointly
invest in energy and infrastructure projects in Mexico, a person
familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. biotechnology company Acorda Therapeutics Inc
announced on Tuesday an agreed $363 million cash bid
for all of the shares in Finland's Biotie Therapies.
** U.S.-based Waste Connections Inc is buying
Canada's Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd for about
$2.67 billion in a deal that will make the combination the
third-biggest waste management services provider in North
America.
** Slovenia has sold 91.6 percent of state-owned Adria
Airways to German investment fund 4K KNDNS, a part of 4K Invest,
state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on
Tuesday.
** French bank Credit Agricole is reviving plans
to simplify its ownership structure with a scheme to inject
capital into the listed entity through the sale of a
cross-shareholding back to the co-operative parent.
** Due diligence for Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom and
Technology's acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary
of Commercial International Bank, is set to be
completed within two weeks, CI Capital Vice Chairman Mahmoud
Atalla said on Tuesday.
** Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd may inject
funds into Sembcorp Marine Ltd or buy full control of
the drilling rig builder to replenish finances strained by a
collapse in oil prices, people familiar with the matter said.
** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has
received non-binding offers to buy its Jordanian unit Umniah,
the former monopoly said on Tuesday.
** Five or seven banks may merge in Azerbaijan whose banking
sector is in the process of consolidation, central bank head
Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday.
** Kuwait's Petrochemicals Industries Co (PIC) has agreed to
buy a 25 percent equity stake in a venture owned by South
Korea's SK Gas Co Ltd and Saudi Advanced
Petrochemical Co, shareholders of the three firms said.
** Publisher Johnston Press Plc said it would look
at selling some assets in a bid to streamline its business and
raise funds for its investment.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)