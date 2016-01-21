(Adds Carlson, Avon, IBM, Cellnex and Coca-Cola)

Jan 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** International Business Machines Corp said on Thursday it bought Ustream Inc, an online video streaming service provider, to boost its cloud offerings for businesses.

** Radisson hotels owner Carlson Cos Inc is exploring strategic alternatives for its hotel business, including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

** Russian state energy company Zarubezhneft has signed an agreement with France's Total to acquire a 20 percent stake in the Kharyaga oil project from Total, Zarubezhneft said in a statement on Thursday.

** British insurer Aviva said on Thursday it was buying Canadian bank RBC's general insurance arm for C$582 million ($403 million) and had agreed a distribution deal, to diversify its business in Canada.

** German lighting group Osram is convinced that large shareholders including Siemens will support its new strategy of significant expansion in the general lighting market, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien said on Thursday.

** South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) Co Ltd said on Thursday it was in talks with a special purpose vehicle owned by local private equity firm Hahn & Co to possibly sell its bulk shipping business.

** A consortium comprising Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i is the front-runner to buy 45 percent of communications tower company Inwit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

** The Austrian province of Carinthia included a sweetener in its offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, hoping to win over creditors and lift the threat of insolvency hanging over it.

** Coca-Cola Co will invest $1 billion over four years in its bottling and distribution operations in Argentina, the company said on Thursday, and leave the door open to further acquisitions in the South American country.

** Norwegian oil firms Statoil and Det norske are looking at more acquisitions after recent deals, their chief executives told Reuters, hunting for bargains after a plunge in energy prices.

** A state-backed Japanese fund is frontrunner to rescue Sharp Corp, ahead of a rival approach from Apple supplier Foxconn, but industry insiders question whether it can protect the group in the long term amid cut-throat competition.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, also known as Foxconn, has offered 625 billion yen ($5.3 billion) to buy Sharp Corp and has no plans to replace top management, a gesture aimed at reassuring Japanese authorities worried about an overseas takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** The chief executive of Saudi Telecom (STC) believes that owning 50 percent of Kuwaiti affiliate Viva would be reasonable, he told Saudi-owned television channel Al Arabiya on Thursday.

** Lithuanian energy group Lietuvos Energija added wind power to its generation portfolio by acquiring two wind parks in Lithuania and Estonia, the company said on Thursday.

** Banco Santander's renewed interest in buying UK lender Williams & Glyn (IPO-WILL.L) has stoked concerns it may need to step up asset sales and even raise cash to strike a deal some investors say it can ill afford.

** French drugmaker Sanofi is stepping up its hunt for deals to broaden its reach in key disease areas like oncology, immunology and multiple sclerosis after bringing a new head of mergers and acquisitions on board this week.

** Aramex has acquired Fastway Couriers' New Zealand and Australian business for NZ$125.28 million ($81 million), the Dubai-based logistics company said.

** A private equity-backed U.S. oil company led by former Statoil executives has bought 18,000 acres in rural west Texas, the latest deal by investors snapping up land whose value has plunged along with crude prices. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)