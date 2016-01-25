(Adds McDonald's, Volcafe Brazil, Acrisure LLC, Iliad, Insig;
Updates Johnson Controls, Halliburton,)
Jan 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Johnson Controls Inc, a U.S. maker of car
batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, said on Monday
it had agreed to acquire Ireland-based peer Tyco International
Plc in a $16.5 billion deal that will lower its tax
bill.
** Halliburton Co, which is awaiting regulatory
approval for its acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc, said
it was yet to reach an agreement with U.S. and European
regulators about the "adequacy" of proposed divestitures.
** World No. 1 oilfield services company Schlumberger
is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its $14.8
billion bid for equipment maker Cameron International Corp
, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will
consider all possible options to grow its home appliances
business including mergers or acquisitions, a senior company
executive said.
** Siemens AG, Europe's biggest industrial group,
has agreed to buy CD-adapco, a privately held U.S. engineering
software firm, for close to $1 billion in cash, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
** GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America,
has agreed to acquire Danish peer Icopal A/S for about 1 billion
euros ($1.08 billion), in a deal that will dramatically expand
the privately held company's presence in Europe.
** McDonald's Corp is exploring a sale of a portion
of its stake in its Japan business, Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Ozan said in a post earnings conference call.
** Volcafe Brazil, a unit of ED&F Man, said it has acquired
the coffee assets of Brazil's Custodia Forzza.
** Acrisure LLC, one of the top 15 insurance brokerages in
the United States, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value
it at as much as $2 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad
has approached the UK telecoms regulator to express a
"preliminary" interest in entering UK's mobile market, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** MMS, a family-owned U.S. medical supplies distributor, is
seeking to divest its acute care division, in a deal that could
be valued at as much as $800 million, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** Chinese image licensing company Visual China Group
said it acquired on Friday the image division and
content licensing unit of photo library Corbis Entertainment,
owned by Microsoft Corp's co-founder Bill Gates.
** Thai Beverage has used its Singapore-listed
unit Fraser and Neave to "bid without condition" to
buy SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands, the Thai
firm's Chief Executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said on Monday.
** Imagination Tech, the British chip designer whose
shares are languishing at six-year lows after a profit warning
in December, said it was reviewing strategic options for its
loss-making Pure digital radio business.
** Talks on a possible joint venture between Spanish wind
farm manufacturer Gamesa and U.S. firm SunEdison Inc
have stalled, a Gamesa spokeswoman.
** Albania offered to sell all shares of its state-owned
insurer INSIG for 15.3 million euros ($16.55 million) on Monday
, its sixth attempt to sell the insurer that has been losing
market steadily to private rivals.
** Switzerland's Banque Heritage said it had taken a
majority stake in Lausanne, Switzerland-based asset manager
Meridian Wealth Management.
** India's Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom)
expects to reach a deal to sell its mobile phone masts business
to a group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital
Management LP in the next two weeks, its chief executive said on
Monday.
** Investcorp has acquired a minority stake in
Saudi Arabia's Bindawood Holding, which controls supermarket
chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, according to a
statement from the alternative investment firm on Sunday.
** Speculation that a long-awaited takeover of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena could be drawing nearer helped to
support the Italian bank on Monday after a recent steep fall in
its share price.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)