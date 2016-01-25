(Adds McDonald's, Volcafe Brazil, Acrisure LLC, Iliad, Insig; Updates Johnson Controls, Halliburton,)

Jan 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Johnson Controls Inc, a U.S. maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Ireland-based peer Tyco International Plc in a $16.5 billion deal that will lower its tax bill.

** Halliburton Co, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc, said it was yet to reach an agreement with U.S. and European regulators about the "adequacy" of proposed divestitures.

** World No. 1 oilfield services company Schlumberger is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its $14.8 billion bid for equipment maker Cameron International Corp , two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will consider all possible options to grow its home appliances business including mergers or acquisitions, a senior company executive said.

** Siemens AG, Europe's biggest industrial group, has agreed to buy CD-adapco, a privately held U.S. engineering software firm, for close to $1 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, has agreed to acquire Danish peer Icopal A/S for about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), in a deal that will dramatically expand the privately held company's presence in Europe.

** McDonald's Corp is exploring a sale of a portion of its stake in its Japan business, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said in a post earnings conference call.

** Volcafe Brazil, a unit of ED&F Man, said it has acquired the coffee assets of Brazil's Custodia Forzza.

** Acrisure LLC, one of the top 15 insurance brokerages in the United States, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at as much as $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad has approached the UK telecoms regulator to express a "preliminary" interest in entering UK's mobile market, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** MMS, a family-owned U.S. medical supplies distributor, is seeking to divest its acute care division, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Chinese image licensing company Visual China Group said it acquired on Friday the image division and content licensing unit of photo library Corbis Entertainment, owned by Microsoft Corp's co-founder Bill Gates.

** Thai Beverage has used its Singapore-listed unit Fraser and Neave to "bid without condition" to buy SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands, the Thai firm's Chief Executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said on Monday.

** Imagination Tech, the British chip designer whose shares are languishing at six-year lows after a profit warning in December, said it was reviewing strategic options for its loss-making Pure digital radio business.

** Talks on a possible joint venture between Spanish wind farm manufacturer Gamesa and U.S. firm SunEdison Inc have stalled, a Gamesa spokeswoman.

** Albania offered to sell all shares of its state-owned insurer INSIG for 15.3 million euros ($16.55 million) on Monday , its sixth attempt to sell the insurer that has been losing market steadily to private rivals.

** Switzerland's Banque Heritage said it had taken a majority stake in Lausanne, Switzerland-based asset manager Meridian Wealth Management.

** India's Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) expects to reach a deal to sell its mobile phone masts business to a group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP in the next two weeks, its chief executive said on Monday.

** Investcorp has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's Bindawood Holding, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, according to a statement from the alternative investment firm on Sunday.

** Speculation that a long-awaited takeover of Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be drawing nearer helped to support the Italian bank on Monday after a recent steep fall in its share price. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)