(Adds Monte dei Paschi di Siena, NJJ Capital, SABMiller, Konecranes, Pivovary Lobkowicz Group)

Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Royal Dutch Shell shareholders approved its $50 billion takeover of BG Group on Wednesday, clearing the last main hurdle to creating the biggest liquefied natural gas trader in the world.

** Toyota Motor Corp said it was considering buying out the rest of minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co, a $3.1 billion deal at current market prices, but denied a report that it was in partnership talks with Daihatsu rival Suzuki Motor Corp.

** Norway's $800 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has accepted Vonovia's hostile takeover bid for rival Deutsche Wohnen, it said on Wednesday.

** Global miner Rio Tinto Plc has agreed to sell one of its remaining coal mines in Australia to a group owned by Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim, continuing an exit from coal as it battles a sharp slump in prices.

** A Brazilian court blocked the 1.9-billion-real ($469 million) sale of a 40 percent stake in a natural gas unit of Petroleo Brasileiro SA to Japan's Mitsui & Co , throwing up a roadblock to the state-led oil company's efforts to cut debt by selling assets.

** Canon Inc is interested in buying Toshiba Medical Systems, a subsidiary that Japan's Toshiba Corp has put on sale, a Canon executive said on Wednesday.

** Italian authorities seeking to strengthen Monte dei Paschi di Siena are exploring a merger with UBI and Banca Popolare di Milano to create a national banking champion, sources close to the matter said.

** French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel's NJJ Capital has acquired a minority stake in Alliance Miniere Responsable (AMR), a Paris-based company developing bauxite reserves in Guinea, AMR said on Wednesday.

** The line-up of bidders for SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beers has changed, with U.S. private equity firm KKR replacing Bain Capital, which was unwilling to engage in a bidding war with industry players, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Finland's Konecranes plans to push ahead with a deal with U.S. crane maker Terex after China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co made a rival offer for it.

** The majority shareholder in Czech brewery Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has acquired 18.7 percent of shares in a buyout offer, putting its ownership stake near 100 percent, it said on its website on Wednesday.

** South Korea's POSCO plans to sign a preliminary agreement with Iranian steelmaker PKP in March to buy a stake in a $1.6 billion steel mill project in the Middle Eastern country, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Taiwan's Foxconn has detailed its offer for troubled electronics maker Sharp Corp, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said, potentially complicating a rescue bid led by a Japanese state-backed fund.

** Shares of Indonesian state-controlled drug makers PT Kimia Farma Tbk and PT Indofarma Tbk surged on Wednesday after local media reported that the state enterprises ministry plans to set up a pharmaceutical holding company. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)