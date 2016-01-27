(Adds Monte dei Paschi di Siena, NJJ Capital, SABMiller,
Konecranes, Pivovary Lobkowicz Group)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Royal Dutch Shell shareholders approved its $50
billion takeover of BG Group on Wednesday, clearing the
last main hurdle to creating the biggest liquefied natural gas
trader in the world.
** Toyota Motor Corp said it was considering buying
out the rest of minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co, a
$3.1 billion deal at current market prices, but denied a report
that it was in partnership talks with Daihatsu rival Suzuki
Motor Corp.
** Norway's $800 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
largest, has accepted Vonovia's hostile takeover bid
for rival Deutsche Wohnen, it said on Wednesday.
** Global miner Rio Tinto Plc has agreed to
sell one of its remaining coal mines in Australia to a group
owned by Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim,
continuing an exit from coal as it battles a sharp slump in
prices.
** A Brazilian court blocked the 1.9-billion-real ($469
million) sale of a 40 percent stake in a natural gas unit of
Petroleo Brasileiro SA to Japan's Mitsui & Co
, throwing up a roadblock to the state-led oil company's
efforts to cut debt by selling assets.
** Canon Inc is interested in buying Toshiba
Medical Systems, a subsidiary that Japan's Toshiba Corp
has put on sale, a Canon executive said on Wednesday.
** Italian authorities seeking to strengthen Monte dei
Paschi di Siena are exploring a merger with UBI and
Banca Popolare di Milano to create a national banking champion,
sources close to the matter said.
** French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel's NJJ Capital has
acquired a minority stake in Alliance Miniere Responsable (AMR),
a Paris-based company developing bauxite reserves in Guinea, AMR
said on Wednesday.
** The line-up of bidders for SABMiller's Peroni and
Grolsch beers has changed, with U.S. private equity firm KKR
replacing Bain Capital, which was unwilling to engage in
a bidding war with industry players, three sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Finland's Konecranes plans to push ahead with
a deal with U.S. crane maker Terex after China's
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
made a rival offer for it.
** The majority shareholder in Czech brewery Pivovary
Lobkowicz Group has acquired 18.7 percent of shares in
a buyout offer, putting its ownership stake near 100 percent, it
said on its website on Wednesday.
** South Korea's POSCO plans to sign a
preliminary agreement with Iranian steelmaker PKP in March to
buy a stake in a $1.6 billion steel mill project in the Middle
Eastern country, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
** Taiwan's Foxconn has detailed its offer for
troubled electronics maker Sharp Corp, a person with
direct knowledge of the talks said, potentially complicating a
rescue bid led by a Japanese state-backed fund.
** Shares of Indonesian state-controlled drug makers PT
Kimia Farma Tbk and PT Indofarma Tbk surged
on Wednesday after local media reported that the state
enterprises ministry plans to set up a pharmaceutical holding
company.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)