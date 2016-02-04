(Adds Mattel, Hasbro, FCC, Novacap, Cycle Gear and Banca Sistema)

Feb 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. toymakers Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc have held talks about a possible merger, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Sharp Corp has chosen Taiwan's Foxconn as its preferred bidder in takeover talks, sources with knowledge of the decision said - paving the way for the biggest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insulated tech sector.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , offered to invest around 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in the struggling electronics maker, one of the sources said.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is set to launch a full takeover bid for Spanish building and infrastructures firm FCC after a planned rights issue due to be approved soon, a source familiar with the matter said.

** An investment firm led by one of Dubai's top businessmen, Mohamed Alabbar has agreed to buy a controlling stake worth $1.7 billion in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), from Kuwait's al-Kharafi family.

** Buyout group Ardian is moving ahead with the sale of French chemicals group Novacap in a potential 700 million euro ($783 million) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. motorcycle store chain Cycle Gear Inc is close to acquiring RevZilla, a website that sells motorcycle apparel, in deal that would create a company valued at between $400 million and $500 million, including debt, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Bidders are preparing offers for Meerwind Sued/Ost, the offshore wind park which Blackstone Group LP is trying to sell, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Cisco Systems Inc said on Wednesday it was buying Jasper Technologies Inc, a startup that connects devices like cars and medical devices to the Internet, for $1.4 billion in cash and equity awards, its largest acquisition since 2013.

** Italy's Banca Sistema has agreed to buy factoring company Beta Stepstone from investment firm Fortress for 61 million euros ($68 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

** Beijing Enterprise Holdings Ltd has struck a deal to buy German waste management company Energy from Waste (EEW) for 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as China sets about tackling its huge problems with pollution and recycling more of its waste.

** Nestle SA has agreed to buy the remaining 36.32 percent of Israeli foodmaker Osem Investments Ltd for about $840 million and take the Israeli foodmaker private, the two companies announced.

** Real estate investment trust Hersha Hospitality Trust said it would sell seven hotels in Manhattan for $571.4 million to a joint venture it is setting up with China's Cindat Capital Management Ltd.

** The transmission assets of British offshore wind project Westermost Rough have been sold to TC Westermost Rough OFTO Ltd for 157 million pounds ($229 million), Dong Energy said.

** Chinese appliances maker Midea Group Co Ltd raised its stake in German industrial robot group Kuka AG to 10.2 percent, Kuka said.

** Movie and TV studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp said it would explore a combination with media mogul John Malone's premium cable TV network Starz.

** Power producer Duke Energy Corp said it was looking to sell all or part of its international unit, a year after the company reviewed the business and decided to stick with it.

** The board of Bank of East Asia Ltd should sell the lender to deliver better returns to investors, activist shareholder hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said, heaping pressure on one of Hong Kong's last family-owned banks. ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 0.69 pounds)

(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)