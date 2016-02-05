(Adds AES and Lazard)
Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Taiwan's Foxconn is aiming to finalize a deal to acquire
Sharp Corp by the end of the month, after the two firms
reached a consensus on most points at a meeting on Friday,
Foxconn Chief Executive Terry Gou said.
** Gas and power utility Centrica Plc and its joint
venture partner EIG Global Energy Partners have sold three UK
wind farms for 423 million pounds ($616 million) to a consortium
that includes Britain's state-owned Green Investment Bank and
U.S. investment group BlackRock Inc, the company said.
** U.S. power utility AES Corp, Italy's Enel
and several Brazilian rivals have shown preliminary
interest in buying state-controlled power distributor Centrais
Eletricas de Goias SA (Celg-D), a group organizing the sale and
a source briefed on the plan said.
** Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton
antivirus software, said Silver Lake Partners had invested $500
million in the company and that the private equity firm would
get a board seat.
** Engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc said
it would sell its industrial products division Akron Brass to
U.S.-based IDEX Corp for $224.2 million in cash.
** Investment funds Sagard and Equistone Partners have
mandated investment bank Lazard to organize the sale of
Swiss air treatment and ventilation systems group Flakt Woods,
two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
** Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said it had
bought CenTrak Inc, a privately owned maker of sensors, for
about $140 million (95.9 million pounds), expanding its
footprint in the U.S. healthcare market.
** Online takeaway food company Just Eat Plc has
agreed to buy rivals in Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico from
Rocket Internet SE and foodpanda in a 125 million euro
($140 million) deal that extends its leadership in the
fast-growing sector in the four countries.
** Polish tech venture fund MCI Management agreed
to sell Eastern Europe's largest travel portal Invia to its
Czech rival Rockaway Capital for 325 million zlotys ($82
million), newspaper Puls Biznesu reported.
** Spain's FCC said its leading shareholders Esther
Koplowitz and Mexico's Inversora Carso have agreed
to remove a 29.9 percent limit on the stakes they can hold.
** Russia is considering the sale of a stake of between 11
and 18 percent in state diamond monopoly AK Alrosa PAO
, a company source said.
** Chicago Stock Exchange Inc said on Friday an investor
group led by China's Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group has agreed
to buy the company.
($1 = 0.69 pounds)
($1 = 3.94 zlotys)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)