** Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it would buy
U.S. power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp for
$6.9 billion, its biggest deal ever, to boost its exposure to
regulated power markets, which have stable power prices.
** Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said on
Tuesday it has agreed to sell natural gas assets in Colorado's
Piceance Basin for $910 million to a private firm, in a deal
viewed by investors as a bright spot in the sluggish market for
oil and gas properties.
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it
plans to seek support from Norfolk Southern Corp's
shareholders to push the U.S. railroad's board to engage in
takeover talks.
** Viacom Inc and Snapchat have extended a deal
that will allow Viacom to sell advertising on the mobile app's
behalf.
** Veolia's Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on
Tuesday the water and waste group had resumed talks with French
state-owned bank CDC about selling Veolia's stake in their
Transdev public transport joint venture.
** Platinum producer Lonmin will not "shy away" from
any merger or takeover but for now the company is focused on its
plan to survive tough market conditions, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
** German businessman Friedhelm Loh has raised his stake in
loss-making steel distributor Kloeckner & Co above 25
percent with the aim of influencing the company's strategy.
** Spanish building and services company FCC said
on Tuesday Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim could launch a bid
for the whole of the company if he increases his stake at a
rights issue in the next few weeks.
** State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) plans to sell
loss-making assets to cut costs as low oil prices pressure its
finances, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is still
carrying out due diligence to buy a stake in Essar Oil Ltd
, the Indian group which runs India's second biggest
private sector refinery said on Tuesday.
** Italian bank UniCredit's Polish unit, Bank
Pekao, may buy smaller rival BPH without
Swiss franc-denominated loans which the latter's owner, GE Money
, plans to split off, Puls Biznesu daily said on Tuesday.
** The president of the Philippines has signed an executive
order for the merger of two state-run banks, creating the
nation's second-biggest lender by assets after BDO Unibank Inc
.
** U.S. commodity trader Gerald Group said on Monday it
would sell a stake in a subsidiary to a Chinese copper explorer
and producer to boost its balance sheet, the latest sign that
plunging metals prices are shaking up the global metals
landscape.
** The head of Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)
sounded a cautious note on Monday about an expected
tie-up with rival Banco Popolare, saying it was hard
to know when merger talks might conclude.
