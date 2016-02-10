(Adds Devon Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, Agropur, updates Asahi)

Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Vonovia, Germany's biggest residential property firm, failed in its 9.9 billion euro ($11.2 billion) hostile bid for Deutsche Wohnen on Wednesday, ending a drawn-out and acrimonious battle.

** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said it is in exclusive talks to buy SABMiller's Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime beer brands for 2.55 billion euros ($2.9 billion), as it looks to offset slow growth in its home market.

** U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said on Tuesday it has hired the U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC to market assets across four major shale basins to raise cash and slash debt.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought an additional $1 billion of stock in Phillips 66 this year, and now owns roughly 14.1 percent of the oil refiner.

** Canada's second-biggest dairy, Agropur Cooperative, said it is looking to grow in the United States, possibly through acquisitions, in the face of an expected erosion of its market share at home due to recent international trade deals.

** Staples Inc's proposed takeover of Office Depot Inc has been approved by European regulators after the U.S. office supplies retailer agreed to sell some of the European operations of its smaller rival.

** Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has taken full control of the Harris+Hoole coffee shop chain by buying out its founding investors, it said on Wednesday.

** A group of Chinese firms have made a cash offer for Opera Software, valuing the Norwegian mobile phone internet browser and advertising company at 10.5 billion crowns, or $1.23 billion, the 20-year-old company said.

** Finnish telecoms network equipment maker Nokia on Wednesday said it holds about 91 percent of the shares in France's Alcatel-Lucent following the second round of its 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) all-stock offer.

** Volkswagen reiterated on Wednesday that its large engines unit was not for sale, after Reuters reported the carmaker had received expressions of interest in the non-core unit since its emissions scandal broke out.

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to seek support from Norfolk Southern Corp's shareholders to push the U.S. railroad's board to engage in takeover talks.

** German engineering group Siemens and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa are in final negotiations on a deal to merge their wind power assets, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Pinewood Group, owner of the British studio where James Bond is filmed, said the firm could be sold as it looks to boost shareholder value and help the company grow.

** Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it would pay $535 million less than its earlier offer to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business after due diligence revealed that the unit's 2015 revenue would be lower than previously expected.

** Turkish business conglomerate Fiba Group has put up for sale its Russian mid-sized lender Credit Europe Bank, two banking sources told Reuters, against a backdrop of a diplomatic row between Moscow and Ankara that shows no sign of abating.

** Farming equipment manufacturer AGCO Corp does not have immediate plans to purchase a stake in 365FarmNet, a farm management company and software platform that is a subsidiary of Germany-based Claas KGaA mbH, AGCO's chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Italy's Exor will buy a 13 percent stake in energy industry equipment maker Welltec for 103.3 million euros ($116 million), the investment arm of Fiat founders the Agnelli family said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)