Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management is planning a fresh $6.4 billion bid for Australian port and rail firm Asciano with Qatar's sovereign fund, two sources told Reuters, widening the global battle for the haulage heavyweight.

** China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd confirmed that it had made an offer for Terex Corp that values the U.S. crane maker at about $3 billion.

** Fosun International Ltd has dropped a plan to buy a controlling stake in Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings because conditions for the 1.8 billion shekels ($462 million) deal were not met, Fosun and seller Delek Group said on Wednesday.

** Australia's GrainCorp will join a consortium that aims to acquire and list the country's largest wheat exporter, valued at up to $2.1 billion, potentially putting Graincorp in the box seat to take over its west coast rival.

** Airbus Group is removing its border security business from the sale of its defence electronics unit, blaming delays to a border security project in Saudi Arabia.

** Paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel has agreed to buy BASF's industrial coatings business for 475 million euros ($531 million) to strengthen its position in coatings for widely used steel and aluminium bands.

** Clariant had its worst day on the stock market in five months on Wednesday after its chief executive threw cold water on lingering speculation the Swiss specialty chemicals maker could be a takeover target.

** India's embattled Sahara conglomerate said it wants to sell its 42.5 percent stake in the Force India Formula One team to help release founder Subrata Roy from jail, but some motor racing insiders are sceptical about how easy it will be to find a buyer.

** The Bank of Portugal has blocked the sale of a Cape Verde unit of state-rescued lender Novo Banco due to a corruption investigation related to the planned deal, the central bank said on Wednesday.

** Commodities merchant Mercuria Energy said on Wednesday that it has acquired Enterprise Products Partners LP's Rocky Mountain crude supply and marketing business. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)