(Adds Terex, Ferrovial, Clariant, Associated Press, Aston
Martin, Novo Banco, Digital Asset Holdings and Mercuria Energy)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management is
planning a fresh $6.4 billion bid for Australian port and rail
firm Asciano with Qatar's sovereign fund, two sources
told Reuters, widening the global battle for the haulage
heavyweight.
** China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
Ltd confirmed that it had made an offer
for Terex Corp that values the U.S. crane maker at about
$3 billion.
** Fosun International Ltd has dropped a plan to
buy a controlling stake in Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings
because conditions for the 1.8 billion shekels ($462
million) deal were not met, Fosun and seller Delek Group
said on Wednesday.
** Australia's GrainCorp will join a consortium
that aims to acquire and list the country's largest wheat
exporter, valued at up to $2.1 billion, potentially putting
Graincorp in the box seat to take over its west coast rival.
** Airbus Group is removing its border security
business from the sale of its defence electronics unit, blaming
delays to a border security project in Saudi Arabia.
** Paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel has agreed
to buy BASF's industrial coatings business for 475
million euros ($531 million) to strengthen its position in
coatings for widely used steel and aluminium bands.
** Clariant had its worst day on the stock market
in five months on Wednesday after its chief executive threw cold
water on lingering speculation the Swiss specialty chemicals
maker could be a takeover target.
** India's embattled Sahara conglomerate said it wants to
sell its 42.5 percent stake in the Force India Formula One team
to help release founder Subrata Roy from jail, but some motor
racing insiders are sceptical about how easy it will be to find
a buyer.
** The Bank of Portugal has blocked the sale of a Cape Verde
unit of state-rescued lender Novo Banco due to a corruption
investigation related to the planned deal, the central bank said
on Wednesday.
** Commodities merchant Mercuria Energy said on Wednesday
that it has acquired Enterprise Products Partners LP's
Rocky Mountain crude supply and marketing business.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)