Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** The best way to privatise Russia's state-controlled oil
company Bashneft would be to sell a controlling stake
in it, Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler told reporters on
the sidelines of an economic forum in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.
** Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest maker of
computers, is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval
for its $67 billion bid for data storage company EMC Corp
, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is
open to buying the Techint Group's stake in Brazilian flat steel
maker Usiminas, a source with direct knowledge of the subject
said on Thursday.
** Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Thursday said it had
acquired the Colombia restaurant chain "Archie's" for $15.2
million.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine
its Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG International AG
in a transaction that could be announced as early as
next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has offered
concessions to allay antitrust concerns over its $40.5 billion
bid for Allergan's generics unit, European Union
regulators said on Friday.
** China Cosco Shipping (COSCOCS), China's biggest shipping
line, plans to carry out a careful selection of its future
vessel-sharing alliance partners, but will maintain its two
current alliances for the moment, the company said.
** Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said
on Friday its talks with China National Gold Group Corp.
over the Natalka deposit in Russia's Far East were up
in the air.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)