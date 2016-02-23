(Adds Viacom, Vivendi, Zurich Insurance, Sharp, TeliaSonera,
Shutterfly and Molycorp)
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Aerospace component supplier Honeywell International Inc
HON.N confirmed on Tuesday that it had engaged in deal talks
with United Technologies Corp UTX.N over the past year, and said
it did not see regulatory process as a "material obstacle" to
the deal.
** France's Thales ruled out its participation in
a "Big Bang" merger as the aerospace industry digested news of
inconclusive talks between two of its largest suppliers, United
Tech and Honeywell.
** Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
are taking a fresh run at a merger that would create a
large European exchange operator potentially capable of facing
down strong competition from the United States and Asia.
** Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated,
People and Time magazine, is considering a deal to buy the core
business of Yahoo Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Western Digital Corp said China's Unisplendour
Corp Ltd backed out from buying a stake in the
hard-disk maker, forcing the U.S. company to cut the price of
its proposed offer for rival SanDisk Corp by 9 percent.
** MKS Instruments Inc, which makes instruments
used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, said it agreed to
buy Newport Corp, a manufacturer of laser-based
products, for $980 million in an all-cash deal.
** Business software maker Oracle Corp, which is
seeking to expand its cloud business, has agreed to buy Israeli
cloud software company Ravello Systems, the two firms said on
their websites.
** Viacom Inc is considering selling a minority
stake in its Paramount Pictures movie studio, Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman said.
** Loss-making Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp's
board begins a two-day meeting on Wednesday to decide
if it should accept a $5.9 billion takeover by Taiwan's Foxconn
instead of an offer from a state-backed fund, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia has approached a
unit of Bank of China, Fubon Financial Holdings
, Maybank and Japanese lenders to gauge
interest for its $1.7 billion stake in Thai lender Thanachart,
people familiar with the matter said.
** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd denied
a report that it planned to sell its majority stake in medical
equipment maker Samsung Medison Co Ltd, saying it was
groundless.
** Consortiums led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
Inc and Australia's Qube Holdings are
considering joining forces to bid for Asciano Ltd, the
Australian port and rail giant said.
** Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
will buy a roughly 10 percent stake in the Vietnam
National Petroleum Group, the Nikkei business daily reported,
although the two companies said nothing had been decided.
** French media group Vivendi said it had bought a 26.2
percent stake in TV production and distribution company Banijay
for 290 million euros in cash ($319 million).
** Swiss Re expects its Admin Re unit to make
further acquisitions in Britain, the reinsurer's finance chief
told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Zurich Insurance is exploring a sale of its
Hong Kong and Singapore operations as it reviews its non-core
businesses outside Europe, sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera has begun
a sale of debt-collecting firm Sergel Kredittjanster AB as it
seeks to cut debt and focus on its core telecom services, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP has
approached U.S. digital imaging company Shuttefly Inc
with a preliminary acquisition proposal, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Creditors of Molycorp Inc have reached a deal to divide
up the value of the largest U.S. producer of rare earth
materials, which should help clear the way for the company to
exit bankruptcy.
