(Adds Honeywell, Caterpillar, Deutsche Boerse, Terex, Eni,
Prysmian, OANDA)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Honeywell International Inc is seeking a buyer
for its building solutions business, the Wall Street Journal
reported, adding that the business could fetch $3 billion to $4
billion.
** Caterpillar Inc said it will combine two
divisions dealing with power and energy, adding more detail to a
restructuring plan announced last year that it aims to complete
by June.
** U.S. crane maker Terex Corp has told Chinese peer
Zoomlion to sweeten its $3.3 billion offer in order
for it to abandon its merger agreement with Finland's Konecranes
, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Co-operative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH), Australia's
largest wheat exporter, said it was concerned a buyout offer
from a consortium backed by rival GrainCorp Ltd could
lead to an eventual full takeover by the east coast grain
handler.
** Europe's largest insurer Allianz has put its
South Korean life insurance business on the block as part of a
global overhaul in a tough low-interest rate environment,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten
Kengeter would become the chairman of a holding company created
by the possible merger of the LSE Group and the German
exchange operator, sources familiar with the matter said.
** The board of Japan's Sharp Corp began a two-day
meeting on Wednesday to decide if it should accept a $5.9
billion takeover bid from Taiwan's Foxconn over an offer from a
state-backed fund.
** BlackBerry said that it has acquired
U.K.-based cyber security consultancy Encription, moving the
company deeper into the services business as it continues to
morph into a more software-focused entity amid its ongoing
turnaround.
** South Africa will explore merging two of its state-owned
airlines, South African Airways (SAA) and SA Express, and seek a
minority equity partner for the company, Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan said on Wednesday.
** Vonovia has no plans to start pursuing Deutsche
Wohnen again following a 12-month period during which
it is not allowed to do so, the real estate company's Chief
Executive Rolf Buch said. Vonovia earlier this month failed in
its 9.9 billion euro ($10.9 billion) hostile bid for Deutsche
Wohnen, ending a drawn-out and acrimonious battle.
** BeIn Media Group is optimistic of agreeing a deal to buy
Californian film studio Miramax, the Qatari firm's deputy chief
executive told Reuters.
** New World Resources' majority owner
has agreed to give up its shares, leaving control of the
struggling Czech coal miner to bondholders during a
restructuring needed to survive.
** Appliance maker Electrolux will focus on
acquisitions in emerging markets and its lucrative professionals
business after its failed bid for GE Appliances, the Swedish
firm's new CEO said on Wednesday.
** Italy's Eni said it has won approval from the
Mozambique government to build its planned Coral floating
liquefied natural gas plant.
** Italy's Prysmian is in talks to sell a stake in
a small high-voltage joint venture in China, the cable maker's
CFO Pier Francesco Facchini said.
** Online currency broker OANDA announced that the company
has acquired all of the foreign exchange trading accounts of
IBFX, Inc, also known as TradeStation Forex.
** Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
said it was studying a deal to buy the insurance
business of Hong Kong's Dah Sing Financial Holdings.
** French waste and water group Suez Environment
said it would remain focused on its core waste and water
business and denied it had plans to take over parent company
Engie's energy services unit Cofely.
** Suez Environment is looking at the possible
acquisition of Spanish public cleaning and waste disposal group
Urbaser but has made no commitment, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to invest 5.2
trillion rupiah ($387 million) in PT Trans Retail, the retail
arm of Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp, which operates stores
under the Carrefour and TRANSmart brands.
** An improved performance from its telecoms business
helped French conglomerate Bouygues to beat operating
profit forecasts last year, strengthening its hand in merger
talks with larger rival Orange.
** Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA is about
to clinch a deal for India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
to invest some $500 million in their San Cristobal
joint venture, the South American company's president said on
Tuesday.
** Investment firm Fintech launched a bid on Tuesday for
Class B shares of Telecom Italia's Argentine unit listed on the
Buenos Aires Merval stock exchange, the company said in
a statement.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)