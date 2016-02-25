(Adds Williams Cos, Baltic Exchange, Banco Popolare, Fortum,
Orascom Telecom, Ahli United Bank; Updates Petrobras)
Feb 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. company Dentsply International secured
European Union approval for its $5.6 billion bid for Sirona
Dental Systems Inc after agreeing to extend licensing
deals between Sirona and some key suppliers.
** Energy Transfer Partners may be searching for a
way to pull out of its deal with Williams Companies as
executives at Energy Transfer have considered, but never
presented, an offer of a one-time payment of more than $2
billion to Williams to walk away, according to a New York Times
report.
** MetLife Inc, which is in the process of trimming
its businesses, said it was in talks with MassMutual Financial
Group regarding a possible sale of MetLife Premier Client Group,
its U.S. retail adviser group.
** PSP Investments, one of Canada's largest public pension
funds, has agreed to acquire a New England portfolio of
hydroelectric assets totaling 1.4 gigawatts (GW) for an
enterprise value of $1.2 billion, it said.
** Drug distributor McKesson Corp said it was buying
two privately held cancer care companies, Vantage Oncology LLC
and Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion to boost its
specialty pharma distribution business.
** Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank, is not
interested in the assets of Citigroup Inc in the country,
Chief Executive Alexandre Abreu said on Thursday.
** Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is
expected to fetch as much as $6 billion from the sale of a
natural gas pipeline unit in Brazil's industrialized southeast,
the Valor Economico daily newspaper reported.
** Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's state-run PZU
, should buy more banks to strengthen the country's grip
on the sector, Poland's Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said
on Thursday.
** Real estate investment trust Rouse Properties Inc
said asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc
agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at about $2.8
billion, including debt.
** U.S. electric power company Dynegy Inc said it
had partnered with private equity firm Energy Capital Partners
to buy French utility Engie SA's U.S. power plants
worth $3.3 billion to expand in regulated power markets.
** The Baltic Exchange, the hub of the global shipping
market, has held talks with potential buyers including Singapore
Exchange Ltd, months after the London Metal Exchange made an
approach to buy it, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm
LetterOne has dropped its offer to help mediate a merger between
Brazilian telecoms groups Oi and TIM Participacoes
, saying on Thursday that TIM was no longer
interested.
** Thailand's top coal miner Banpu Pcl aims to
buy at least one coal mine near its existing operations at
Kalimantan in Indonesia later this year in a bid to save costs
and boost earnings growth, it said on Thursday.
** BT will have to open up more of its network to
rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, Britain's
telecoms watchdog said on Thursday, stopping short of
recommending a break-up of Britain's biggest telecoms group.
** AstraZeneca's bold move to buy 55 percent of
privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4 billion in
December has been vindicated, at least in part, by the award of
special "orphan" status to the key drug involved.
** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano
are working on a plan to slim down bad loans to get
ECB clearance for their planned merger without the need for a
capital increase, sources said.
** Taiwan's Foxconn put its takeover of
electronics maker Sharp Corp on hold on Thursday after
discovering previously undisclosed liabilities, sources said,
throwing into doubt what was set to be the biggest takeover by a
foreign firm in Japan's technology sector.
** Finnish utility Fortum said on Thursday it
would buy a controlling stake in Polish electricity and gas
seller Duon following its public tender offer that
valued the company at up to 106 million euros ($117 million).
** Zurich Insurance has no plans to pull out of
markets in Hong Kong or Singapore, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday after Reuters reported it was considering such a move.
** Deutsche Telekom does not plan any
acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a
presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on
Thursday.
** South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold
is aiming to acquire more gold or platinum assets this
year, its chief executive said on Thursday, without giving
details.
** German utility RWE said it was expanding its
Hungarian gas supply business by taking over the customer
portfolio of Hungarian rival Tigaz, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni
.
** South Africa's FlySafair said it was interested in buying
fellow low-cost airline Mango from the government after Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his budget speech that the state
should not hold stakes in four carriers.
** Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith
Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores
in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer,
receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday.
** Orascom Telecom (OTMT) said it had asked its Beltone
Financial subsidiary to complete the acquisition of the
investment banking arm of Egypt's largest bank.
** Ahli United Bank has received regulatory
approval to acquire a 40 percent stake in Saudi Arabian
investment firm MEFIC Capital, according to a statement on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.91 euros)
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)