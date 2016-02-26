(Adds United Tech, Energy Transfer, EFG, Exelon, LSE,
Vimpelcom, Caesars Entertainment, Dream Office, Hikma)
Feb 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp
rejected a $90.7 billion offer by rival aerospace
supplier Honeywell International Inc, saying that
pursuing a merger would be "irresponsible" toward its
shareholders.
** Hotels operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
said it would spin off a bulk of its real estate business into a
publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT). The company
also said it would spin off its timeshare business, Hilton Grand
Vacations (HGV), into a separate publicly traded company.
** Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc
, said on Friday it was in talks with Sharp Corp
to clarify a late hitch to its takeover of the Japanese
firm, worth an estimated near-$6 billion. It said it hoped for a
"satisfactory agreement".
** The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to make
revisions to an offer that Exelon Corp made in order to
win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc,
after first rejecting the companies' improved offer. The deal
would create the country's top power distributor.
** A bondholder lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp
, which the casino company has warned could plunge it
into bankruptcy alongside its operating unit, was stayed by a
U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Friday.
** SunEdison Inc said it had defeated an injunction
filed by David Tepper's Appaloosa Management on its TerraForm
Power Inc deal. SunEdison said on Thursday it was
"gratified" after the Court of Chancery in Delaware denied
Appaloosa's injunction to prevent TerraForm, SunEdison's
yieldco, from buying some of Vivint Solar Inc's assets.
** Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity LP is
likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams Companies Inc
to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported, citing sources.
** The proposed merger of Europe's two biggest financial
exchanges is effectively bullet-proofed against a British vote
to leave the European Union, London Stock Exchange Group
and Deutsche Boerse said.
** Italy's antitrust authority wants to decide the fate of
telecoms firm Hutchison's plan to merge its Italian subsidiary
with a unit of Vimpelcom, pitting it against the EU
competition authority which is currently reviewing the case.
** Drug manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc will
sell the rights and assets of two generic drugs and relinquish
its U.S. marketing rights to a third generic drug in order to
settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Hikma's proposed $2
billion acquisition of Roxane would likely be anticompetitive,
the FTC said.
** EFG International AG expects Brazil's Grupo BTG
Pactual SA to be a silent investor when it takes a
20-30 percent stake in the Swiss bank, EFG's chief executive
told a Swiss newspaper.
** Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is
working with TD Bank and CBRE to sell half of its stake
in Toronto's Scotia Plaza, Canada's second tallest office
building, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
** Oil producer Petroceltic International Plc's
largest shareholder, WorldView Capital Management,
offered to acquire the company for 6.42 million pounds ($9
million) in cash, a month after Petroceltic said it was
considering an offer.
** India's UltraTech Cement has scrapped plans to
buy two of Jaiprakash Associates' cement plants in
central India after a court said the deal could not be allowed
under current regulations.
** Turkey's authorities plan to sell Islamic lender Bank
Asya by May 29 and will liquidate it if they cannot
find a buyer, the chairman of the deposit insurance fund said on
Friday.
** Turkcell said on Friday it would submit a
binding offer for Nordic firm TeliaSonera's 58.55
percent stake in Fintur, giving Turkey's largest mobile operator
full control of the Eurasian company.
** The chief executive of the world's largest chemicals
group BASF dismissed any suggestion he needed to
pursue larger deals to transform its diversified chemicals and
oil business.
** Blackstone Group LP and Hong Kong-based Gaw
Capital Partners are among three suitors that submitted
preliminary bids to buy Singapore's Ascendas Hospitality Trust
, people familiar with the matter said.
** The biggest shareholders in Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
are willing to accept most terms of an unsolicited takeover
offer by rival BM&FBovespa SA, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Friday, a major step toward creating the sole
exchange and clearinghouse player in Brazil.
** The Baltic Exchange confirmed on Friday it had received a
number of "exploratory approaches" after the Singapore Exchange
Ltd revealed it was seeking to buy the business which
has been the hub of the global shipping market for centuries.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will get a 17.39
percent stake in CT Corp's retail arm under a 5.2 trillion
rupiah ($387 million) deal, the chairman of the Indonesian
conglomerate said on Friday.
** India's state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India bought a
majority of shares in a 5 percent stake sale worth $730 million
by power utility NTPC Ltd.
** Greek cooler maker Frigoglass said on Friday it
terminated an agreement to sell its glass operations to GZI
Mauritius Ltd after the prospective buyer did not secure
necessary financing for the transaction.
** Co-operative Bulk Handling Ltd, Australia's largest wheat
exporter, said on Friday a consortium that has proposed
acquiring and listing the Western Australian bulk grain handler
has refused to provide further information about its plan.
** Japan's Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth
Bank Ltd said on Friday they had agreed to merge next
year, another example of consolidation among regional banks as
the Japanese industry faces bleak growth prospects.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)