(Adds IBM, Vivendi, Max Brenner International, Grandi Stazioni
Retail; Updates Citigroup)
Feb 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** The sale process for Australian electricity distributor
Ausgrid has received "strong" indicative bids and the government
of New South Wales (NSW) state is on track to announce a winner
by mid-2016, state Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.
The sale of a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid could help the NSW
state government raise more than A$10 billion ($7.1 billion),
sources familiar with the matter said.
** Struggling Toshiba Corp plans to sell its entire
medical equipment unit rather than just a controlling stake,
people familiar with matter said, adding that aggressive bidding
could value the business at much more than initial estimates of
$3.5 billion.
** Grandi Stazioni Retail, the Italian state-controlled
company that leases retail space at large railway stations, has
drawn non-binding offers from nine potential investors, sources
said on Monday. The sale of Grandi Stazioni Retail, 60 percent
owned by Italian state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato, is
part of a privatization drive by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
government.
** Max Brenner International, the chocolate cafe chain, is
exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
Israeli food and beverage company Strauss Group, the
owner of New York-based Max Brenner, has hired investment bank
Piper Jaffray Companies to run a sale process that could
value the chain at least $30 million, the people said on
Monday.
** French media group Vivendi raised its offer for
mobile phone games company Gameloft on Monday and also
declared that it had further raised its stake in Gameloft's
sister video games company Ubisoft.
** IBM Security said it plans to acquire private cyber
security firm Resilient Systems, as part of a move to expand its
role in the incident response market. Terms of the deal were not
disclosed. The acquisition is being announced during the RSA
security conference in San Francisco and expected to close later
this year subject to regulatory review.
** Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, is
considering a sale of its geothermal assets in Asia, Bloomberg
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
** Citigroup Inc will sell its minority stake in
Chinese regional lender China Guangfa Bank (CGB) for about 19.7
billion yuan ($3 billion) to China Life Insurance Company Ltd
601628.SS 2628.HK, the insurer said on Monday.
** India's UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the
Aditya Birla conglomerate, has agreed to buy Jaiprakash
Associates Ltd's cement plants for an enterprise value
of 165 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the companies said on
Sunday.
** Auto parts distributor LKQ Corp said it would buy
Pittsburgh Glass Works from private equity firm Kohlberg & Co
LLC and PPG Industries Inc for $635 million on an
enterprise basis
** AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday it had sold the
rights to two ageing heart drugs to China Medical System
Holdings Ltd for $500 million, marking the latest step
in an ongoing program of divestments for non-core assets.
** Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc
said it would sell some of its coal assets for about $420
million and that it plans to suspend its quarterly dividend once
the sale closes.
** Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA has
moved to buy its key infrastructure partner Midas SA
from its joint owner, valuing the company at almost 1.2 billion
zlotys ($301 million).
** Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment company offered to
buy the 18 percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings
Corp that it did not own for about $213 million, as it
focuses on growing its auto business.
** Chinese power and electrical group Shanghai Electric
Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy at least a quarter of
German technology group Manz AG in a deal that could
lead to a full takeover offer, Manz said on Sunday.
** Egypt's largest-listed company Commercial International
Bank Egypt SAE said on Sunday it had signed a deal to
sell its investment banking arm CI Capital to an Orascom Telecom
Media and Technology Holding SAE unit for 924 million
Egyptian pounds ($118 million).
** Australia's Perseus Mining Ltd has made an
all-scrip bid worth $85 million to take over London-listed Amara
Mining Plc, looking to pool their West African gold
resources as bullion prices defy the commodities gloom.
** Qatar's Nebras Power has agreed to acquire a 35.5 percent
stake held by French utility giant Engie SA in
Indonesia's largest independent power producer PT Paiton Energy,
Qatar News Agency reported on Saturday.
($1 = 1.40 Australian dollars)
($1 = 3.99 zlotys)
($1 = 68.73 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.55 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)