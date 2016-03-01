(Adds Renault-Nissan, State Grid, Ardagh; Updates Honeywell,
LSE)
March 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Tuesday:
** New York Stock Exchange owner ICE said it may
make a rival bid for London Stock Exchange, raising the
prospect of a takeover battle with Deutsche
Boerse and lifting LSE shares to a record high on
Tuesday.
** Aircraft parts maker Honeywell International
Inc said it scrapped its $90.7 billion offer to buy
rival United Technologies Corp, citing the company's
unwillingness to engage in negotiations. The move comes after
United Tech rejected Honeywell's offer last week.
** Renault-Nissan <RENA.PA 7201.T> is studying whether to
acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former
Nokia unit now owned by German luxury carmakers.
** Chinese energy group State Grid said it is
interested in acquiring power transmission assets in Brazil held
by the troubled Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA. In an
emailed statement to Reuters, State Grid said that it has not
yet presented any formal proposal to Abengoa.
** Ardagh Group, the packaging conglomerate
controlled by Irish billionaire Paul Coulson, is preparing a
binding offer for the assets being divested by drinks can makers
Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, according to people
familiar with the matter.Ardagh Group is competing against three
private equity firms for the packaging plants up for sale, the
people said this week.
** American Securities LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire
North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), valuing the
largest U.S. specialty anesthesia management company at close to
$1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** Three U.S. lawmakers are urging the U.S. Treasury
Department to conduct a rigorous national security review of any
deal that China's Zoomlion makes to buy U.S. crane
maker Terex Corp.
** Deutsche Telekom has put the sale of T-Mobile
US on ice as an auction of radio airwaves will keep it
busy for most of the year and potential suitors are expected to
wait for a more favourable political environment towards
telecoms mergers, two sources said.
** Barclays Plc will sell its Africa business as
part of a plan by new chief executive, Jes Staley, to simplify
the bank's structure and seek higher shareholder returns, after
reporting a 2 percent profit drop and slashing its dividend.
** Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is looking to sell its stake in the Leader chain of
department stores to lawyer and restructuring expert Fabio
Carvalho, the Estado de S.Paulo reported.
** South Africa mobile operator Vodacom on Monday
dropped a planned acquisition of local fixed line operator
Neotel, citing regulatory complexities.
** JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said
its merger with rival Bertin in 2009 has been transparent and
legal, responding to a newspaper report on Sunday that Brazil's
tax authorities had found evidence of fraud.
** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said it
had bought Finnish firm MainIoT Software with annual sales of 5
million euros ($5.4 million) from Finnish software company
Solteq.
** Legislation to change media ownership laws in Australia
will be put before parliament, the government said, opening the
door for a potential raft of mergers and acquisitions from major
media companies such as News Corp.
** Turkey's Bank Asya will not be returned to its
original shareholders after being seized by the government last
year, the deposit insurance fund that now owns the bank said,
adding that it would pursue liquidation if a buyer is not found
within three months.
** Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh has received bids
from up to six foreign engineering companies for the
construction of new units at its petrochemical and refining
complex in Rabigh, industry sources said.
** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said that there was
no update in the process of selling a controlling stake in the
company to an investment firm.
** Oman Power and Water Procurement Co, which arranges power
generation and water desalination capacity in the sultanate,
will sign agreements this week for a 115 million rial ($300
million) water project, the company said.
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)