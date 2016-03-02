(Adds GE, Sports Authority, CK Hutchison, Reichhold; Updates McKesson, Petrobras)

March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** General Electric Co said it would sell its India commercial lending and leasing businesses to a consortium of former GE Capital executives and Aion Capital Partners as it looks to trim itself and focus on its industrial businesses.

** Sports Authority Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection in the face of growing online competition, touching off a scramble to close weaker stores and find a buyer before the end of next month.

** CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed 10.3-billion-pound ($14.47 billion) bid for Telefonica's British mobile unit, the European Commission said.

** U.S. chemicals group Reichhold has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Italian polymers maker Polynt in a deal that could net about 700 million euros ($759 million) for Polynt's private equity owner Investindustrial, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro <SA PETR4.SA> has an agreement to sell its controlling stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energia SA for about $1.2 billion, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

** DuPont said that U.S. regulators need more time to review materials related to its merger with Dow Chemical, according to a filing.

** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said it isn't actively looking for acquisition targets, even as it is keeping a close eye on a proposed bid for the London Stock Exchange (LSE) by Deutsche Boerse.

** UBS may consider making acquisitions to boost its European wealth management business to take market share from rivals, its private banking head for Europe told Reuters.

** Britain will take a step closer this week to a planned privatisation of its Green Investment Bank, and could sell the whole business, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc would be interested in a merger with Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city's Office of the People's Counsel both said that they would oppose changes that the city's Public Service Commission made to a pact that would allow Exelon Corp's deal to buy Pepco Holdings Inc , dealing a tough blow to the gigantic deal.

** The American Hospital Association warned U.S. antitrust regulators that Anthem Inc's proposed acquisition of Cigna Corp will hurt other health insurers' ability to compete with Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, leading to higher premiums for consumers.

** U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp said it would buy drugstore chain Rexall Health from Katz Group for C$3 billion ($2.23 billion) to strengthen its position in Canada's pharmaceutical supply chain.

** Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc is buying U.S.-based Checkpoint Systems Inc, which makes anti-theft tags used by retailers, for about $422 million.

** Cisco Systems said it plans to acquire Israel's Leaba Semiconductor, a designer of networking chips, for $320 million in cash plus additional incentives to retain employees.

** Alice + Olivia LLC, the U.S contemporary apparel company known for its playful designs, is exploring selling an equity stake, according to people familiar with the matter.

** China Resources Beer will pay $1.6 billion to buy out SABMiller Plc's stake in their China Resources Snow Breweries venture, a much lower price than expected and sending shares in the state-backed firm soaring by a quarter in value.

** Chinese energy group State Grid said on Tuesday it is interested in acquiring power transmission assets in Brazil held by the troubled Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA .

** Spain's Caixabank made an offer in January to Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos for her stake in BPI , a source close to the talks said, in a bid to gain control over the Portuguese lender.

** Japanese group Hitachi has increased its mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities to 9.68 euros per share from 9.50 euros in a bid to overcome opposition from investment funds to its bid, Ansaldo said.

** South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co Ltd is close to selling its machine tools business to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.18 trillion won ($955.62 million), South Korean media reported.

** South African furniture group Steinhoff's Conforama unit is considering a counterbid for Darty , Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, competing with Fnac's agreed offer for the company.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and CIR holding are considering merging their two editorial operations, which include leading Italian daily newspapers La Stampa and la Repubblica, sources said.

** Oil firm Det norske will take over smaller competitor Noreco's Norwegian license portfolio and a pile of cash at no cost, the latest in a string of deals by companies on Norway's continental shelf, it said on Wednesday

** Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has signed a decree that allows an increase of foreign ownership in local airlines to 49 percent from 20 percent, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala is open to selling its aviation services unit SR Technics, an executive at the company said, confirming a previous media report.

** Dubai-based Network International has agreed to buy rival Emerging Markets Payments (EMP) from private equity firm Actis for, what sources familiar with the matter said was, $340 million. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)