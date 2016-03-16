(Adds TRAINOSE, China Merchants Group, Hitachi; Updates Vattenfall, Rosneft)

March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1950 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italy's state railways (IPO-FERRO.MI) is considering bidding for Greece's rail network TRAINOSE, a spokesman for Ferrovie dello Stato said.

** State-run conglomerate China Merchants Group has made an informal bid to buy London's Baltic Exchange, becoming the latest contender for the business that has been the hub of the global shipping market for centuries, two sources told Reuters.

** An Italian court said it had accepted a request by Hitachi to suspend a decision by market regulator Consob asking the Japanese conglomerate to raise the price of a buyout offer on Ansaldo STS.

** Two Czech firms have submitted bids for Vattenfall's loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany, but to reach a deal the Swedish state-owned group might have to pay into covering future decommissioning costs.

** Indian state companies signed energy deals worth billions of dollars with Russia's Rosneft to buy into its most promising assets in Siberia, stepping up a drive to cut New Delhi's dependence on imports.

** Deutsche Boerse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to combine in a $30 billion deal to create a European trading powerhouse better able to compete with U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.

** Italy's EI Towers SpA, the mast company controlled by broadcaster Mediaset SpA, has presented a binding offer to buy a stake in rival Inwit Wireless Italiane SpA, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group, which is looking to buy U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc , has won approval from a U.S. national security panel to buy U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life , Fidelity said on Tuesday.

** French drugmaker Sanofi SA could pay privately held DiCE Molecules as much as $2.3 billion under a partnership deal announced on Wednesday that aims to find new oral medicines to replace injections for certain diseases.

** Respiratory drug specialist Vectura Group Plc has agreed to buy rival SkyePharma Plc for 441 million pounds ($621 million), in a notable piece of consolidation among Britain's universe of small biotech companies.

** CBS Corp will explore strategic alternatives for its radio business, Chairman and Chief Executive Les Moonves said at an investor presentation on Tuesday.

** Orange SA Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Wednesday that he was about to reach an agreement with rivals Numericable Sfr SA and Iliad SA on the dividing up of Bouygues Telecom's assets. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)