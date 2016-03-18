(Adds KKR, Royal Dutch Shell, Petróleo Brasileiro, Thermo
Fisher, CRH, Steinhoff, Sainsbury, Zegona; Updates Starwood
Hotels, Banca Popolare)
March 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1950 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus
Group's defence electronics business for 1.1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said.
** Saudi Arabia's national oil company wants to buy more
U.S. refining and chemical plants to expand its footprint in the
world's largest energy market once the break-up of its joint
venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc is complete, sources said.
** Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) and Banco
Popolare will decide by March 22 whether to accept
tough conditions set by European Central Bank to approve their
merger plan to create Italy's third-largest bank.
** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA is considering selling control of fuel
distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA after bidders failed to
emerge for a minority stake, two sources with direct knowledge
of the plans said.
** A group of former Affymetrix Inc executives
offered to buy the gene testing and analysis provider for about
$1.5 billion, looking to derail the company's deal with Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc.
** Building materials companies CRH and
LafargeHolcim are contesting the final price of CRH's
acquisition of assets from the Swiss-French company, the two
companies said.
** South Africa's Steinhoff offered $975 million
for Darty Plc, Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer,
trumping a competing takeover bid from French retailer Fnac
.
** Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket, was
given a clear run to buy Argos-owner Home Retail for
1.4 billion pounds ($2 billion) after rival suitor, South
Africa's Steinhoff International, withdrew from the race.
** British fund Zegona said it was in exclusive
talks with Sweden's Teliasonera to buy its Spanish
budget mobile operator Yoigo.
** Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc on Friday
said a $13 billion cash offer from China's Anbang Insurance
Group Co was superior to one from Marriott International Inc
, setting the stage for the largest ever deal by a
Chinese company in the United States.
** TransCanada Corp, the company behind the
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, said on Thursday it
would buy Columbia Pipeline Group for $10.2 billion,
creating one of North America's largest regulated natural gas
transmission businesses.
** Buyout firm KKR has started the sale of coffee
machine maker WMF in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($1.70
billion) deal, attracting interest from several household
appliances makers and private equity groups.
** Blackstone Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire
Hewlett Packard Enterprise's controlling stake worth
about $940 million in Indian IT outsourcing services provider
MphasiS Ltd, according to three sources directly
involved in the deal.
** Canadian mid-size oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd
agreed on Thursday to sell a natural gas processing
complex in the Montney shale formation in Alberta to Pembina
Pipeline Corp for C$556 million ($428.5 million) in
cash.
** The planned takeover of Spanish wind power group Gamesa
by Siemens will not include Gamesa partner
Areva's offshore wind turbine technology nor its
plans to build a turbine factory in France, two sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
** U.S. investment fund Elliott has raised its position in
rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to just under 29
percent, fuelling a row with top shareholder Hitachi.
** Nine Entertainment Co Ltd, Australia's
top-rating free-to-air television broadcaster, bought a 9.99
percent stake in Southern Cross Media Group Ltd for
A$88 million ($67 million), Nine said on Friday.
** Online takeaway delivery firm Foodpanda is acquiring the
Hong Kong assets of U.S.-based Delivery.com as it consolidates
its position in key markets while shedding assets elsewhere.
** Kenya's KCB Group is looking at medium-sized
lenders to buy as part of an expansion plan and is building up
capital to boost its acquisition war chest, the chief executive
of country's biggest bank by assets said on Friday.
** Bang & Olufsen A/S has entered a strategic
technology partnership with LG Electronics Inc on
the development and production of its televisions, the Danish
company said on Friday.
** Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc said it was
exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, after
posting its 13th straight quarterly loss.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Vishaka George in
Bengaluru)