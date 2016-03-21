(Adds IHS Inc, WL Ross and others)

March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** U.S.-based IHS Inc agreed to buy Markit Ltd to create a $13 billion London-based data and business research provider, in the latest example of a U.S. company moving its domicile overseas where corporate tax rates are lower.

** Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl (BJC) shareholders have voted in favor of a $6.2 billion acquisition of hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl from France's Casino Group, sources told Reuters.

** The Polish arm of General Electric, Bank BPH , has written down 916 million zlotys ($243 million) of goodwill at a group level on the slim chance it will be sold to a investor at a price above BPH's book value, it said.

** WL Ross Holdings Corp said it would buy chemicals and plastics distributor Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC from private equity firm TPG in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.67 billion.

** Halliburton's plan to acquire Baker Hughes and create the world's biggest U.S. oilfield services provider faces more delay after European Union antitrust regulators halted their investigation into the $35 billion deal for the second time.

** Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc agreed to a higher $13.6 billion offer from Marriott International Inc , a proposal that trumped a bid by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co.

** German utility EnBW is still on the lookout for further takeover opportunities following the 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) deal to buy German gas company VNG last year, its chief financial officer said.

** Chemicals maker Synthomer Plc said it would buy U.S.-based Hexion Performance Adhesives & Coatings for $226 million, to grow its presence in the United States and Asia.

** Vivendi is interested to collaborate with Mediaset on content, but the French media group is not after the Italian broadcaster, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset, told a radio station.

** Greece pushed back a deadline for the submission of interest in the sale of its railway operator (TRAINOSE) by a month, its privatization agency said.

** Taiwan's Foxconn is likely to reduce its capital injection into embattled Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corp by around 100 billion yen ($898 million), from an initial plan of 489 billion yen, Japan's Jiji News reported.

** China Vanke's second-biggest shareholder, state-owned China Resources Group, has criticized the manner in which the property developer struck an up to $9.3 billion asset-purchase deal earlier in March, Sina Finance said in a report on Sunday.

** The Sherwin-Williams Co has agreed to acquire rival U.S. paint company Valspar Corp, the companies said on Sunday, in an all-cash deal valued at about $9.3 billion.

** U.S. gene-testing company Affymetrix Inc's board rejected on Sunday a $1.5 billion bid by Origin Technologies Corp, saying it stood by a $1.3 billion merger deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

** Freedom Communications Inc, the bankrupt publisher of two California newspapers, said it would accept a $51.8 million takeover bid from Digital First Media instead of a higher offer from Los Angeles Times owner Tribune Publishing Co.

** Australia's Victoria state government invited bids on Monday for a 50-year lease of the Port of Melbourne, Australia's largest shipping container terminal, aiming to raise at least A$5.3 billion ($4 billion) before the end of 2016.

** Canada's Bankers Petroleum Ltd, one of Albania's largest foreign investors, said on Sunday it had agreed to be acquired by affiliates of China's Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp for C$575 million ($442 million).

** Telecommunications operator Zain said on Sunday there were no fresh developments in its plans to sell mobile transmitter towers in Saudi Arabia and its domestic market Kuwait.

** Tajikistan has discussed potential plane purchases with Airbus, its government said on Saturday.

** Banco Popolare's chief executive said on Saturday that the Italian bank and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are getting closer to meeting the European Central Bank's merger conditions and a capital increase still could not be ruled out. (Compiled by Vishaka George)