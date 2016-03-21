(Adds IHS Inc, WL Ross and others)
March 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** U.S.-based IHS Inc agreed to buy Markit Ltd
to create a $13 billion London-based data and business
research provider, in the latest example of a U.S. company
moving its domicile overseas where corporate tax rates are
lower.
** Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl (BJC) shareholders
have voted in favor of a $6.2 billion acquisition of hypermarket
operator Big C Supercenter Pcl from France's Casino
Group, sources told Reuters.
** The Polish arm of General Electric, Bank BPH
, has written down 916 million zlotys ($243 million) of
goodwill at a group level on the slim chance it will be sold to
a investor at a price above BPH's book value, it
said.
** WL Ross Holdings Corp said it would buy
chemicals and plastics distributor Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC
from private equity firm TPG in a cash-and-stock deal valued at
$1.67 billion.
** Halliburton's plan to acquire Baker Hughes and
create the world's biggest U.S. oilfield services provider faces
more delay after European Union antitrust regulators halted
their investigation into the $35 billion deal for the second
time.
** Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc agreed
to a higher $13.6 billion offer from Marriott International Inc
, a proposal that trumped a bid by China's Anbang
Insurance Group Co.
** German utility EnBW is still on the lookout for
further takeover opportunities following the 1.4 billion euro
($1.6 billion) deal to buy German gas company VNG last
year, its chief financial officer said.
** Chemicals maker Synthomer Plc said it would buy
U.S.-based Hexion Performance Adhesives & Coatings for $226
million, to grow its presence in the United States and
Asia.
** Vivendi is interested to collaborate with
Mediaset on content, but the French media group is not
after the Italian broadcaster, former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset, told a radio
station.
** Greece pushed back a deadline for the submission of
interest in the sale of its railway operator (TRAINOSE) by a
month, its privatization agency said.
** Taiwan's Foxconn is likely to reduce its
capital injection into embattled Japanese electronics firm Sharp
Corp by around 100 billion yen ($898 million), from an
initial plan of 489 billion yen, Japan's Jiji News reported.
** China Vanke's second-biggest shareholder,
state-owned China Resources Group, has criticized the manner in
which the property developer struck an up to $9.3 billion
asset-purchase deal earlier in March, Sina Finance said in a
report on Sunday.
** The Sherwin-Williams Co has agreed to acquire
rival U.S. paint company Valspar Corp, the companies
said on Sunday, in an all-cash deal valued at about $9.3
billion.
** U.S. gene-testing company Affymetrix Inc's board
rejected on Sunday a $1.5 billion bid by Origin Technologies
Corp, saying it stood by a $1.3 billion merger deal with Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc.
** Freedom Communications Inc, the bankrupt publisher of two
California newspapers, said it would accept a $51.8 million
takeover bid from Digital First Media instead of a higher offer
from Los Angeles Times owner Tribune Publishing Co.
** Australia's Victoria state government invited bids on
Monday for a 50-year lease of the Port of Melbourne, Australia's
largest shipping container terminal, aiming to raise at least
A$5.3 billion ($4 billion) before the end of 2016.
** Canada's Bankers Petroleum Ltd, one of Albania's
largest foreign investors, said on Sunday it had agreed to be
acquired by affiliates of China's Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
for C$575 million ($442 million).
** Telecommunications operator Zain said on Sunday
there were no fresh developments in its plans to sell mobile
transmitter towers in Saudi Arabia and its domestic market
Kuwait.
** Tajikistan has discussed potential plane purchases with
Airbus, its government said on Saturday.
** Banco Popolare's chief executive said on
Saturday that the Italian bank and Banca Popolare di Milano
(BPM) are getting closer to meeting the European
Central Bank's merger conditions and a capital increase still
could not be ruled out.
(Compiled by Vishaka George)