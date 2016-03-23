(Adds ACWA Power, Affymetrix, Total, Banco Popolare; updates
Premier Foods)
March 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Riyadh-based ACWA Power is keen to buy assets from Saudi
Electricity Co (SEC) if the state-controlled utility
be broken up as planned, a senior executive said.
** Gene testing provider Affymetrix Inc, which has
agreed to be bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,
said that a sweetened bid from a group of former executives
could lead to a superior proposal.
** French oil company Total has held talks to buy
all or part of domestic rival Engie's exploration and
production (E&P) activities, worth about 5 billion euros ($5.6
billion, sources familiar with the situation said.
** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano
(BPM) are expected to announce a preliminary agreement
to merge, a source with the direct knowledge of the matter said,
in a deal to create Italy's third-biggest bank.
** Britain's Premier Foods has rejected a second
takeover approach from U.S. peer McCormick & Co, saying
it undervalued the maker of Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd-backed YTO Express
plans to go public via a 17.5 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) merger
with a listed clothing maker, becoming the latest courier
seeking capital market funds to stay competitive during China's
e-commerce boom.
** Poland may consider increasing its stake in copper
producer KGHM to around 40 percent from the current
31.8 percent if it has the funds, the country's treasury
minister told Gazeta Polska.
** French water and waste group Veolia and French
state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) want
to agree before this summer on selling Veolia's stake in their
Transdev public transport joint venture, Transdev's head told
Les Echos newspaper.
** Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi is
considering ideas for the sale or joint ownership of its mobile
transmitter towers, its chief executive said.
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)