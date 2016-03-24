(Adds Diebold, Total, TiVo, Hitachi, CityJet, ONGC; Updates
** U.S. cash dispensing machines maker Diebold said
it has gained the required level of support to go ahead with its
1.7 billion euro ($1.9 billion) takeover of Wincor Nixdorf
, sending the German rival's shares almost 20 percent
higher.
** French oil major Total denied that it was in
talks about buying domestic rival Engie's exploration
and production (E&P) activities.
** Set-top box maker TiVo is in advanced talks to
sell itself to digital entertainment guide provider Rovi Corp
, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on
the talks.
** Hitachi has bought further shares in Ansaldo STS
securing a total of just over 50 percent in the
company, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
** Founder Pat Byrne and private equity backers have
repurchased Irish regional airline CityJet from German owners
Intro Aviation for an undisclosed sum, the company said on
Thursday.
** The Russian government has approved a deal for India's
ONGC to acquire a 15 percent stake in the Vankor
oilfield for $1.3 billion from Rosneft, the Interfax
news agency reported, citing Anti-Monopoly Service head Igor
Artemyev.
** Instant noodle maker Nissin Foods has agreed to
buy a 17.27 percent stake in Premier Foods from U.S.
private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the Japanese company
said.
** Yum Brands Inc is in talks with private equity
firms KKR & Co LP and Hopu Investments, among others,
over the sale of a minority stake in its China operations as it
prepares to spin off the once booming unit, two sources familiar
with the plans said.
** South African fashion retailer Foschini Group
said it had acquired all the shares in British high street chain
Whistles for an undisclosed sum.
