(Updates Anbang; adds Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA and
Affymetrix, SQM)
March 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co raised its offer for
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to almost $14
billion, Starwood said, in the latest challenge to the U.S.
hotel operator's merger with Marriott International Inc.
** Japan's NTT Data Corp said on Monday it has
agreed to buy Dell Inc's information technology consulting
division for over $3 billion to expand in North America and
bolster its services business.
** State-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas
Brasileiras SA has hired Credit Suisse Group AG to
advise on a plan to sell a portion or all of a subsidiary's
renewable energy assets, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
** Gene sequencing products maker Affymetrix Inc
said on Monday that a raised offer from its former executives
does not constitute a superior proposal and backed its deal to
be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
** Airport operator GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
has sold a 33 percent stake in Bengaluru airport in southern
India to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings to reduce
debt. Fairfax will pay 21.49 billion rupees ($322.8 million) for
the stake, GVK said in a statement to the stock exchange.
** Qatar's Ooredoo said that its subsidiary
wi-tribe Ltd had completed the sale of wi-tribe Pakistan to NB
Offshore Investment Ltd for around 32.7 million Qatari riyals
($9 million).
** Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it had
agreed to give activist investor Barington Capital Group LP the
right to approve the appointment of an independent director to
the company's board, avoiding a proxy fight.
** Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has received an
offer from investors to buy its stake in affiliate Aref
Investment Group, the country's biggest Islamic lender said in a
bourse statement.
** Chilean chemicals firm SQM said it had entered into a
joint venture with Canadian junior miner Lithium Americas to
develop a lithium project in Argentina, at a time when demand
and prices for the key battery ingredient are rocketing.
** Cellcom has been summoned by Israel's
anti-monopoly commission over its planned purchase of smaller
low-cost rival Golan Telecom, the country's largest mobile phone
operator said on Monday.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)