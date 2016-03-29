(Adds Shandong Ruyi, Deere and Savola)
March 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Virgin America Inc has received takeover bids from
JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc
as the U.S. budget airline backed by British billionaire Richard
Branson explores a sale, a person familiar with the matter said
Monday.
** Chinese textile group Shandong Ruyi is set to
buy control of SMCP, the French firm behind fashion brands
Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.5
billion) including debt, two sources close to the deal said.
** CTBC Financial Holding Co, the parent of
Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, has agreed to buy a 35.6
percent stake in Thailand's LH Financial Group for
16.6 billion baht ($469 million), the two companies said on
Tuesday.
** Indonesian telecommunication provider PT XL Axiata
said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to sell
2,500 units of its telco towers for 3.57 trillion rupiah
($267.22 million) to PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Protelindo).
** French marine services company Bourbon said on
Tuesday it would buy Jaccar Holdings' gas transport
businesses for $320 million to diversify into mid-stream gas and
reduce its dependence on a very difficult oil services market.
** Deere & Co said it had acquired a majority stake
in Hagie Manufacturing, allowing the farm and construction
machinery manufacturer to enter the high-clearance sprayer
market.
** Israel's Beamer, whose technology compresses video while
preserving quality, said on Tuesday it was acquiring video
conversion tech firm Vanguard Video to bolster its line of video
encoding, media compression and optimization products.
** Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, Savola
Group, said on Tuesday the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest $100
million in one of its indirect subsidiaries in Egypt.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on
Monday said it has increased its ownership stake in Wells Fargo
& Co to 10 percent, a level that could mean increased
federal scrutiny over the investment.
** Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix Inc's
former employees, withdrew its offer to buy the
gene-sequencing products maker, hours after Affymetrix said on
Monday that Origin's raised bid was not superior to Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc's proposal.
** U.S. fund Apollo Global Management has offered to
buy a controlling stake in Italian bank Carige by
acquiring the bulk of a 550-million euro ($621.23 million) share
issue, the lender said on Tuesday.
** Louisiana electricity supplier Cleco Corp said on
Monday that it has got approval from the state's public service
commission to sell itself to an investor group led by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
** Investment management company I Squared Capital will buy
Irish energy company Viridian Group Holdings Limited from
investment bank Arcapita, it confirmed on Tuesday.
** Boodai Corp, Kuwait's investment holding conglomerate,
has hired HSBC to advise it on a possible stake sale in low-cost
carrier Jazeera Airways, say sources familiar with the
matter.
** Gameloft 's founding Guillemot family could
further increase its stake in the mobile video games maker to
fend off an unsolicited tender offer by French media giant
Vivendi, Chief Executive Officer Michel Guillemot said
in an interview with Le Monde.
** Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned
tuna maker, said on Tuesday it would spend 1.25 billion Indian
rupees ($18.84 million) to buy a 40 percent stake in the shrimp
processing unit of India's Avanti Feeds Ltd.
** Sweden's Kinnevik has bought $65 million worth
of shares in Betterment, giving it a 9.3 percent stake in the
U.S. financial services company, Kinnevik said on Tuesday as it
announced its first investment in the United States.
($1 = 66.37 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.88 euros)
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)