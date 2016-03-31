(Adds UltraTech Cement, Argus Media, Amazon.com, Old Mutual, British-American Investments; Updates Cara Operations)

March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** India's UltraTech Cement Ltd will buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants for 159 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) including debt, the companies said in a revised deal unveiled on Thursday.

** Investment and private equity funds including Singapore's Temasek and Rothschild Group are competing to invest in Argus Media in a deal that could value the energy-market data provider at more than $1.3 billion, industry sources told Reuters.

** Medivation Inc has been working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle interest from other companies in a potential acquisition, but it has no plans to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Amazon.com Inc is in talks with a consortium of German carmakers about taking a stake in high-definition digital mapping company HERE, two auto industry sources familiar with the matter said.

** Canada's Cara Operations Ltd, owner of the Swiss Chalet casual dining chain and Harvey's burger outlets, said it would buy St-Hubert BBQ, one of Quebec's largest casual dining chains, for C$537 million ($415 million).

** Financial services company Old Mutual Plc is preparing to sell its Italian wealth management unit as part of a wider plan to break up its business, cut costs and revamp earnings, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Orange and Bouygues have given themselves until Sunday to thrash out a possible deal for France's dominant telecom operator to buy Bouygues Telecom, citing a lack of progress ahead of a Thursday deadline.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is talking with many players outside the car sector about possible collaboration, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said, and is keeping an open mind on what the possibilities might be.

** Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank will be sold to a consortium of three buyers for 37 billion forints ($134.01 million), the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.

** Mauritius has agreed to sell a near 25 percent stake in Kenyan insurer British-American Investments Co (Britam) , after seizing it from a disgraced tycoon, to the existing shareholders, the government said. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)