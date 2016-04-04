(Adds Ambac Finanacial, Schroders, Baker Hughes ;updates Alaska
Group, Westlake, Brocade Communications, Anheuser-Busch InBev)
April 4 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc
said it would buy Ruckus Wireless Inc in a
cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.5 billion to add Ruckus's
Wi-Fi products to its enterprise networking business.
** Alaska Air Group Inc said it would buy Virgin
America Inc for $2.6 billion to compete more effectively
with larger airlines and become the top carrier on the U.S. West
Coast.
** Westlake Chemical Corp said it would seek to
replace Axiall Corp's board, after its raised offer was
rejected by the U.S. chemical and building products maker.
** Ambac Financial Group Inc, the U.S. bond insurer
facing a challenge to its board by hedge fund Canyon Capital
Advisors LLC, is vying to buy smaller peer CIFG Assurance North
America Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
** British asset manager Schroders said it had
bought a 25 percent stake in Dutch direct-lending firm NEOS
Business Finance for an undisclosed sum.
** South Africa's competition watchdog said it will request
an extension to Tuesday's deadline to complete an investigation
of Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $100 billion-plus
takeover of SABMiller.
** CJ CGV Co Ltd, South Korea's largest movie
theater chain operator, said that, along with its partners, it
is acquiring 100 percent of Turkey's MARS Entertainment Group
A.S. for 605 million euros ($687.8 million).
** Foxconn and Sharp Corp on Saturday formally
signed a long-awaited deal that would see the Taiwan firm take
control of the Japanese display maker, as executives sought to
dispel lingering doubts over whether Sharp can turn around its
ebbing fortunes.
** Time Inc is considering partnering with a
private equity firm on a bid for Yahoo Inc's core
Internet assets, according to people familiar with the matter,
as the U.S. publishing company seeks to boost its digital
presence.
** Talks between Orange and Bouygues on
a deal to create a dominant French telecoms operator collapsed
on Friday, ending an attempt to ease a price war that has
ravaged operators' margins.
** Blackstone Group is buying a majority stake in
Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd
from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in an up to $1.1
billion deal, in the U.S. asset manager's single-biggest
investment in India.
** A preliminary report by Brazil's antitrust regulator
recommended imposing restrictions on Bradesco SA's
purchase of the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings PLC,
according to the official gazette on Monday.
** U.S.-based advertising tracking company Nielsen Holdings
Plc said it signed a multi-year agreement with Dish
Network Corp to use data from Dish households to
improve its understanding of viewing habits.
** Serbia has invited bids for a 25 percent stake in its
Galenika pharmaceutical company, the government's latest attempt
to attract new investment into the state-run group which has
debt of $220 million.
** India's Adani Group is looking at buying the local assets
of SunEdison Inc, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters, after the heavily indebted U.S. solar power
developer sought partners for its projects.
** Mercator, a technology services company backed by private
equity firm Warburg Pincus, has bought a Seattle-based
revenue management systems firm, its second acquisition in less
than a year, it said on Monday.
** Julius Baer has completed a deal to buy an
additional 60.1 percent stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos
to give it overall ownership of 80 percent, the Swiss private
bank said on Monday.
** Italian fashion house Valentino, owned by Qatar's
Mayhoola for Investments, has offered 500 million euros ($569
million) to buy Pierre Balmain, French newspaper Les Echos
reported Sunday, citing sources.
** Investment firm Blackstone Group LP on Sunday said
it is not considering an acquisition of Brazilian shopping mall
operator BR Malls Participacoes SA, denying a report
published early in the day by newspaper O Globo.
** Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG), is on the lookout for acquisition opportunities
in the United States and Indonesia as it pursues its goal of
becoming a global financial powerhouse, the head of its core
unit said.
** Belgium's Fluxys has dropped plans to acquire a
stake in Greece's natural gas grid operator from Azerbaijan's
state-owned energy company, the head of the Azeri company
confirmed on Saturday.
** U.S. energy firm Kosmos Energy has acquired
majority rights to one of the oil blocks in Sao Tome and
Principe's exclusive economic zone, the company and the African
island nation said on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7002 pounds)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rosmi Shaji in
Bengaluru)